ALBANY — A familiar face has returned to run the New York State Republican Committee, as Edward F. Cox was elected to run the party at a conference in the capital Monday.

Cox, who ran the New York state GOP from 2009 to 2019, was re-elected to leadership post unanimously, after a drawn-out competition for the seat among a crop of many Republican officials for the position.

