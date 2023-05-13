BATAVIA — A Rochester woman who continued to deal drugs after being placed on probation for the same charge was sentenced to state prison Friday in Genesee County Court.
Jennifer M. Moton, 38, aka “Miss B,” was arrested on an indictment warrant in December and charged with dealing crack cocaine in and around Batavia. At the time of her arrest she was found with 150 bags of crack as she entered Genesee County Jail for a visit.
Moton was on one year of strict probation at the time, probation from a similar arrest in Batavia in June.
At that time, Moton was found with 41 bags of crack at jail, along with a separate bag containing more than a half ounce of crack.
She was given a deal that would allow her to avoid a state prison term is she successfully completed probation.
She didn’t and on Friday Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini sentenced her to eight years in state prison.
Moton pleaded guilty to various counts of possession and sale of a controlled substance and promoting prison contraband.
She was given concurrent terms on all the convictions.