Craft Cannery ready for growth

BERGEN — At about 5,000 square feet, Craft Cannery has run out of space at its facility.
Tom Riggio, who co-owns Craft Cannery on Appletree Avenue with Paul Guglielmo, told the Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) Board of Directors at its regular meeting that expansion is taking shape right now at the plant.
“We just went to contract to buy the building from the previous owner,” he said. “Right now, we are really tight in the 5,000 square feet that we have. We’re going to add 4,000 square feet behind us, maybe 5,000. We’ve got to get the numbers together,” Riggi said. “We’re going to transition that to our warehouse space, then add a second production facility on the floor.”
LNK Holdings Inc.’s $1.645 million acquisition and expansion has been announced. LNK plans to create four additional full-time equivalent jobs and retain six such jobs as part of the expansion.
The co-owner said Craft Cannery would then have two lines running and two sets of kettles running product.
“Business right now is really strong for us. We just need more bodies and more space,” Riggi said.
Asked if Craft will have trouble filling positions, Riggi said trying to find people who can show up for work and can last is an issue.
Craft Cannery is starting people at from $17 to $19 an hour.
“It’s not a bad start, with the opportunity to get to $20 an hour after 30 days,” he said.
The business came in second in the Grow-NY Global Food and Agribusiness Competition in October, which awarded the company a $500,000 prize. Riggi said it will be used for purchase of the building and expansion.
“That was nice for us. We already have a little piece of that money. It comes in stages ...” Riggi said.
Riggi noted Craft Cannery has its own brands.
“We are coming out with a line of Craft Cannery brand items,” he said. “We make everything from pasta sauce, barbecue sauce, marinades, meat hot sauces — basically any bottle combinant.”
Craft Cannery manufactures Guglielmo’s brand, Rubino’s Pasta Sauce. There is private-label co-manufacturing for some for some relatively large grocery chains.
“We’re actually getting a lot of clients out of Buffalo coming this way,” Riggi said. “Now, there was a facility in the Hudson Valley that closed down. We’ve got clients from Albany coming over. We’ve got a new client that’s called Hot Dog Charlie’s. It’s a meat hot sauce. I’m not a big fan of the product myself, but I learned a long time ago, don’t make a decision based on that. The business ... we just keep getting purchase order after purchase order after purchase order.”
Riggi was asked whether Craft developed recipes for its own purpose and brand.
“It varies, based upon the client. Some people will come to us and say, ‘I want to make a pasta sauce. Can you make a recipe for me? Here’s what I want to spend,’” he said. “We’ll develop it for them. Some people come to us and say, ‘My grandmother has the best pasta sauce ever. We want to jar it. Here’s our recipe. We look at it and say, ‘Sorry, we can’t jar that. People will die.’”
Riggi said people are shocked to hear that citric acid would have to be added to a product they ask Craft Cannery about.
“If the pH is above 4.2, people can get very sick. I’d rather change the flavor a little bit than have somebody die,” he said.
Cornell University has been very supportive of Craft Cannery, Riggi said.
“Cornell is now a partner in Craft Cannery since we won Grow-NY. They’ve been very, very supportive,” the Craft co-owner said. Cornell Food Venture Center Associate Director Bruno Xavier has been working with Guglielmo.
“They’ve come to us with different suppliers. We were struggling to find tomatoes, believe it or not,” he said. “They put us in contact with a company called Integrow.”
Craft Cannery was supposed to get a delivery of tomatoes Thursday afternoon. Riggi said the tomatoes hadn’t arrived as of 3:30 p.m. when he left for the GCEDC meeting.
“We have a full day scheduled with tomatoes, because obviously, you have to produce with them after you get them. We were supposed to be getting 4,000 pounds.”
Overall, Riggi said it’s been fun. Thankfully, there’s room for the company to expand, he said.
“We were originally going to go 10,000 square feet, but we actually partnered with a local 3PL and a lot of our raw materials are being stored there now. It was just very advantageous to us to store some stuff there and not build that space,” he said.
As far as schedule, Riggi said once the purchase of the building closes, the company will go to the banks for financing for the expansion.
“We’re already in conversations with them. At that point ... we’ll bring the architects in and the builders in,” he said. “We’ve got three or four guys looking at it right now, one specializing in the food industry.”
Asked if the expansion will fill up the Craft Cannery site, Riggi said there will be room for more growth.
“We have a lot of room to the sides. The plan right now is to go straight back and also put a loading dock in. Right now, we only have a garage door. A loading dock will be very beneficial,” Riggi said.
Later in the meeting, the board accepted an initial resolution for LNK Holdings Inc.’s acquisition and expansion of an agribusiness manufacturing facility in Bergen. The company has requested the GCEDC transfer the existing facility’s payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement, and PILOT, sales, and mortgage tax exemptions valued at $70,413 to support the acquisition and expansion.