WARSAW — Village crews were making progress Thursday after working overnight to repair two separate water main breaks which spurred a boil water advisory.
Residents within the Village and Town of Warsaw water systems were still being advised to boil and conserve water until further notice as of Thursday afternoon.
The problem stemmed from breaks which occurred almost simultaneously on South Main Street — one near the Oatka Creek bridge and a second at the village limit near Curtis Road.
The breaks caused a loss of water pressure while the village’s reserve storage tank off Wyoming Street was drained.
“They’ve been working all night,” said Mayor Joseph Robinson of the village’s crews. “They finished the first one early this morning and then moved to the second one.”
It was hoped the second break would be repaired fairly quickly.
The village was advising:
n Bring tap water to a rolling boil, allow it boil for one minute.
Allow the water to cool before using.
Residents may also use bottled water certified for sale by the New York State Department of Health.
Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.
n People are asked to conserve water at least through Sunday.
It wasn’t immediately known how many gallons of water had been lost, Robinson said.
“We depleted our reserves significantly and that’s really why we wanted to take the action that we did,” he said. “There was a significant loss of our reserves and any time that occurs, that’s when the boil water advisory would go into effect. We want to be very cautious about this and make sure people are safe.”
Water samples will need to be tested and certified as safe after the leaks are repaired, he said. That means people will be asked to boil water for the time being.
The village had previously experienced a severe water leak in February 2019 after ice damaged a pipe leading from the village’s water works in Rock Glen.
The latest issue was a bit different and less severe. Robinson said the leak near the Oatka Creek bridge involved a main dating to 1998, while the break near Curtis Road involved older infrastructure.
The village was fortunate the breaks happened in daytime, Robinson said. They were discovered quickly and repairs began soon afterward.
“I’ve got to give props to our crews,” he said. “They were out there in some pretty nasty weather last night and doing and good job, and still out there now. We felt that the boil water advisory was the best thing to do.”
“We’ve had great cooperation,” he continued. “Our crews have been working hard through the night. The Town of Warsaw has made their staff available to us as well. As always there’s been good cooperation from all our friends in different municipalities.”
