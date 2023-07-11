WARSAW — Plans are underway to change Wyoming County Community Hospital’s legal designation as a way to help stabilize its finances.
The change would see the facility become what’s known as a Critical Access Hospital, officials announced Tuesday evening. It would take effect later this year and could generate an added $2 million to $3 million in annual revenues.
“These are extraordinary and unprecedented times in healthcare,” said Chief Executive Officer David Kobis in a news release. “Rural hospitals need to pursue every advantage and opportunity possible to secure local access to health care and ensure financial sustainability today and for generations to come. We believe Critical Access Hospital status will help WCCHS stabilize our finances and provide a pathway to long term viability in Wyoming County.”
Critical Access designation is given to rural hospitals which meet certain geographic and operating criteria. Hospitals must apply for the designation, be surveyed by the New York State Department of Health or Joint Commission, and be approved by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Once the designation is attained, hospitals receive higher payments for Medicare and Medicaid patients, which comprise more than 60 percent of WCCHS patients.
To qualify, a hospital must:
n Have 25 or fewer acute care inpatient beds, not including behavioral health and observation beds.
n Be located more than 35 miles from another hospital, or 15 miles on designated secondary roads.
n Maintain an annual average length of stay of 96 hours or less for acute care patients.
n Provide 24/7 emergency care services.
About 1,300 Critical Access Hospitals have been designated nationwide, including 18 in New York state. They include Medina Memorial Hospital and Cuba Memorial Hospital in Allegany County, according to state records.
The goal of the Critical Access program is to help keep rural hospitals on solid financial footing so that health care can remain local, WCCHS officials said. The expect the change will take six to nine months to complete.
The change does not mean WCCH would close most of its beds, the officials said.
The hospital is currently licensed for 62 beds, including 12 licensed for behavioral health patients. Five beds which had been part of the hospital’s discontinued obstetrics department are no longer used.
Of the remaining 45 beds, only 10 would need to be taken out of service, WCCHS officials said. A total of 25 would be used for inpatients while 10 would be used for observation.
“Careful analysis of patient census over the last 10 years indicates that the hospital does not need more than 25 inpatient beds and 10 observation beds,” the announcement reads. “Because of advances in technology and medicine over the last 30 years patients are not admitted to hospitals as frequently, and when admitted do not stay as long. Nearly all hospitals in the U.S. are reducing bed capacities due to under-use.”
Programs and services will not be eliminated, the officials said. Existing programs and services at the WCCHS will continue as-is.
The WCCHS has been trying to battle its way back from financial difficulties, staff shortages and other challenges which have stretched since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The facility discontinued its obstetrics program on June 1. Officials at the time cited a dwindling number of births and estimated the decision would save about $2 million in expenses annually.
The WCCHS announced in April it was closing two primary care facilities in Arcade and Castile as of May 1 respectively due to excess capacity. Both were in close proximity to other clinics — the Arcade location was already empty with another location a mile away, while the Castile clinic was open only two days weekly.