BATAVIA — With the Crossroads House getting ready to celebrate its 25th Anniversary Red Carpet Gala in about two weeks, there’s plenty of time for people to register for the event, an administrator says.
The cost to attend is $75 each. Doors open for the gala at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 In Park Place at the Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. A buffet dinner will start at 6 p.m., with cash bar available. Dueling Pianos International will provide entertainment. There will be a reverse raffle and live and silent auctions. Batavia Downs will offer gala attendees $15 in Free Play each.
VIP Table sponsorships are available for $1,000. They include a table for eight, early access with an hour of open bar at 4 p.m. and advertising throughout the evening. Another option is Star Tributes for $25 each. The tributes allow people to memorialize their favorite stars with a tribute gift.
“At one time, we were only doing registration online. We have now opened up registration. People can register and pay at Crossroads House,” said Crossroads Director of Development Vicki Johnson. She asked that people who want to attend register by Friday.
“People can come at any time to Crossroads. There’s always volunteers here and they would be able to take any purchases,” she said.
Crossroads opened its doors in 1998. Located at 11 Liberty St., Crossroads provides 24-7 care to those who are in the last three months of their lives.
The organization is rolling out the red carpet for its stars — past and present employees, volunteers, board members, families served and supporters. There are opportunities to purchase Star Tributes to memorialize or honor your favorite star with a tribute gift.
“They don’t have to be attending the event to get a Star Tribute. It doesn’t have to be for someone that we service here. It can be done online through the website, but it can also be here (at Crossroads),” Johnson said. “It’s always been part of the gala advertising.”
The director of development talked about some of the prizes available for the silent or live auction. Among them is a chance to see popular ventriloquist Jeff Dunham in Rochester this spring.
“We’ve got a lot of great prizes coming in. We’ve got tickets to Jeff Dunham’s show April 12 at Blue Cross Arena. We’ve got packages to Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel, We’ve got Salvatore’s Grand Hotel and Russell’s Steaks, Chops and More. It’s an overnight stay at Salvatore’s and dinner at Russell’s.”
Russell’s is located inside Salvatore’s Grand Hotel, 6675 Transit Rd., Williamsville.
Another prize is an overnight stay in a luxury suite at River Spring Lodge, 1961A Church Rd. in Darien Center. The stay includes a five-course dinner and breakfast. Johnson said prizes also include four rounds of golf, plus carts, at Stafford Country Club.
“Our motto here is, ‘We are gifts to the community, made possible by the community.’ Our mantra is that we’re celebrating the stars of Crossroads,” Johnson said.
