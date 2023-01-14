BATAVIA — With the Crossroads House getting ready to celebrate its 25th Anniversary Red Carpet Gala in about two weeks, there’s plenty of time for people to register for the event, an administrator says.

The cost to attend is $75 each. Doors open for the gala at 5 p.m. Jan. 28 In Park Place at the Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel. A buffet dinner will start at 6 p.m., with cash bar available. Dueling Pianos International will provide entertainment. There will be a reverse raffle and live and silent auctions. Batavia Downs will offer gala attendees $15 in Free Play each.

