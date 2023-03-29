Cruz gets 50-to-life for Alexander double murder

A Warsaw man was sentenced Tuesday in Genesee County Court to the maximum prison term for murdering two farm workers in Alexander a year ago.
Raul S. Cruz, 19, formerly of Albion was sentenced to two 25-years-to-life terms to be served consecutively, Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini ordered.
Cruz pleaded guilty in October to two counts of second-degree murder, with the promise of no more than a 23-year to life sentence.
That changed when Cruz attempted to withdraw his plea, a request Cianfrini denied.
Cruz in October admitted stabbing Elibander “Ivan” Morales, 30, and Marcelino Gomez Hernandez, 29, during an altercation at Blumer Dairy Farm on March 11, 2022.
He and Prince N.K. Wilson, 23, of Albion had been charged with first-degree murder, with a possible sentence of life without the possibiity of parole.
Wilson’s case remains pending in County Court.
Both men were accused of setting fire to the bunkhouse after the murders and stealing cash and other property.
