Cruz gets 50-to-life for Alexander double murder

A Warsaw man was sentenced Tuesday in Genesee County Court to the maximum prison term for murdering two farm workers in Alexander a year ago.

Raul S. Cruz, 19, formerly of Albion was sentenced to two 25-years-to-life terms to be served consecutively, Judge Melissa Lightcap Cianfrini ordered.

