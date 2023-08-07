BATAVIA — When Summer Youth Theater performs its next show, “Cry Baby The Musical,” this weekend, it will be in a new theater.
The musical, scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, will be the first show in the new theater in the City Centre off of Main Street. There will be a grand opening for the new theater, home of the Batavia Players, as well, Main St. 56 says.
Tickets for “Cry Baby” are $18 for adults and $16 for students and seniors.
“Join us for our first show in the new theater, because YOU made it possible!” Main St. 56 Theater said in an ad online. “We would like to extend our sincerest thanks and appreciation for your generosity. We have met and exceeded our goal and now have amazing new seating for our theater.” Main St. 56 Theater thanked the community for its continued interest in Batavia Players and the theater project.