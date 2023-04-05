Cushman pleads in vicious assault

Cushman

WARSAW — A former Silver Springs man will serve 12 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to a brutal assault in which his victim died after never leaving the hospital.

Eric Cushman, 52, pleaded guilty March 27 to second-degree assault as a persistent felony offender during a session in Wyoming County Court.

