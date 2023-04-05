WARSAW — A former Silver Springs man will serve 12 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to a brutal assault in which his victim died after never leaving the hospital.
Eric Cushman, 52, pleaded guilty March 27 to second-degree assault as a persistent felony offender during a session in Wyoming County Court.
The designation means he will serve at least 12 years before being eligible for parole, said District Attorney Donald O’Geen. Sentencing has been set for May 10.
“As this case was proceeding to trial it was more and more evident day that but for Mr. Cushman breaking in and beating the victim, the victim would not have died in such a quick manner,” O’Geen said in a statement issued Wednesday. “It was a senseless intrusion into a person’s home in violation of an order of protection that had been served upon the defendant that very morning.
“It is clear that Mr. Cushman should not be among the general population as he just can’t stop committing violent crimes,” O’Geen continued. “Based upon his behavior in this case, the death of the victim and his voluminous criminal history the parole board should never let him out.”
Cushman had been expected to face trial May 5 for the Sept. 10, 2022 home invasion at a Silver Springs residence. A woman at the house had a “stay away” order of protection against him.
Emergency dispatchers received a call about 10:43 p.m. that night about a male who had been assaulted at the residence.
Deputies arrived and found the victim, Wilmer Stapleton Jr. had suffered serious physical injuries. Witnesses identified Cushman as the assailant but he fled on foot before police arrived.
Cushman was later located walking through a nearby property and was taken into custody by Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies without incident.
Stapleton was taken to Wyoming County Community Hospital and transferred to Erie County Medical Center. He was never able to leave ECMC and died the following month.
Cushman has been in Wyoming County Jail without bail since his arrest. He has a long criminal history and has served much of his adult life in state prison.
Cushman was sentenced in 2016 to seven years after attacking his wife, breaking several bones in her face. The two had been married on Valentine’s Day 2014 in a ceremony on WCJW-AM radio.
He was sent to state prison not long after he was married after violating his parole from an aggravated unlicensed operation conviction.
Cushman has served two other prison terms: One for a robbery conviction in 1993 and a 14-year term for an armed robbery conviction in 1995.
