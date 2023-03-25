BERGEN — Craft Cannery of Bergen has lost tens of thousands of dollars due to the closing of a customer, RealEats of Geneva.
Despite the loss of RealEats, Craft Cannery will stay in business, Tom Riggio, who co-owns the Appletree Avenue business with Paul Guglielmo, said Friday.
“We supplied RealEats with about five or six different varieties of sauces,” Riggio said. He noted RealEats make pre-packaged meals for its customers and would use Craft Cannery sauces in those meals.
Riggio said Craft Cannery heard the announcement of RealEats’ closing earlier this month, when everyone else heard it.
“It was a shock to us. We’d been in contact with RealEats up to the day before, scheduling production,” he said. “We’ve been shipping them for the last year or so. Some of that product has yet to be paid for. Any product we’ve shipped them in the last 45 days or so, we haven’t been paid for yet.”
Craft Cannery also has inventory in its warehouse, the co-owner said.
“There’s product that they (RealEats) placed orders for that ... was scheduled to ship a day or two after they announced their closure,” he said. “We had a weekly cadence with them where we would be making product on a weekly basis and shipping it out to them. They scheduled production for the next three months that we had bought raw materials for. Some of that, we can repurpose with other customers, but some of that was exclusive to RealEats.”
As to the impact on Craft Cannery of RealEats closing, Riggio said fortunately, the Appletree Avenue cannery has a diverse business.
“We’ll be fine, but as a small business, to be tens of thousands of dollars, that hits pretty hard for us. I don’t want to put a specific figure out there,” he said. “We’re going to have to tighten our belts a little.”
Craft Cannery will look at donating some of the finished product that is sitting in our warehouse to food pantries just to get it out the door, Riggio said. “Some of the items, we could repurpose into something else.”
Riggio said Craft is going to wait a little bit longer to see if RealEats can pay for any product and will then see what its next steps are.
“It was a piece of our business, but we can easily roll the work that was being done to our other clients,” he said. “It’s not our business that closed, Our business continues to grow.”
Media reports say 122 RealEats employees lost their jobs. Riggio said Geneva is a bit of a drive from Bergen, but said Craft Cannery would love to help some of those who are without jobs right now. No layoffs are planned at Craft Cannery because of the closing.
“We’re a small food manufacturer that’s always looking for people. Maybe there’s people that live that way that would be willing to sit down and talk with us. We’d be looking between now and the latter part of the year, we could hire six to eight people.”
Craft Cannery will be undergoing an expansion as well, its co-owner said. “The plant is to have that expansion complete in 2024,” he said. The business will allocate resources and put a second production line in, and add some space in the warehouse. It would need to hire additional employees at the time, he said.
“Right now, we’ve got about 8 or 9 (employees), so we‘re only running one shift. It‘s been a struggle to find people to work nowadays,” Riggio said.