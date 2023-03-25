RealEats closure hits Craft Cannery

Mark Gutman/Daily News file photo

BERGEN — Craft Cannery of Bergen has lost tens of thousands of dollars due to the closing of a customer, RealEats of Geneva.

Despite the loss of RealEats, Craft Cannery will stay in business, Tom Riggio, who co-owns the Appletree Avenue business with Paul Guglielmo, said Friday.

