LE ROY - D & R Depot, a mainstay in the village for more than 30 years, is for sale.
Owner Sean Valdes, who as a teenager began working as a dishwasher at the iconic restaurant in 1993, announced the sale in a YouTube video on Tuesday.
“I wanted to take a moment to share some exciting news about the D & R Depot, as of this morning, we are officially up for sale,” he said in the video. “It’s been a wonderful 30 years of our lives. We’ve met so many great people, worked with so many great people, have catered so many amazing functions... but it’s time for change.”
The announcement came eight months after the death of Nancy Nickerson, who opened the restaurant in September 1991.
When Nickerson and her late husband Don purchased the building it had been a Victorian tearoom, with pink walls and lacy curtains.
Under Nickerson and later Valdes the restaurant embraced its building’s history as a former train passenger depot with railroad memorabilia, paintings and photographs decorating the dining room. The building was originally on the Buffalo, Rochester and Pittsburgh line, then became the Baltimore and Ohio in 1940. The building was a passenger depot until 1968, four years after Jell-O left Le Roy.
Valdes said he didn’t want the restaurant to be the one that “hung on to long with the old ownership.”
“I wanted to make sure that we look for someone to take over the Depot at our height, at our pinnacle,” he said in the video. “Not at our lowest. We are announcing now in the hopes to find somebody that will be able to not only take over a business. but someone who wants to share the experiences and friendships of the thousands that we get to every single month.”
He said there is no “buyer in the wings,” or changes in hours or staff but “we’re listed.”