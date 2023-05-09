WEBSTER — An announced production plant in Monroe County may provide a boost for dairy farmers in the GLOW region.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced today that The Coca-Cola Company has selected a site off Tebor Road in the town of Webster for a 745,000 square-foot fairlife facility. The $650 million investment will create an estimated 250 jobs.
Fairlife products use an ultra-filtered milk process to remove the lactose and much of the sugar in milk. The resulting products keep more of their protein and calcium.
Kim Zuber, a dairy farmer with Upstate Niagara Cooperative, said he was pleased that Coca-Cola selected Monroe County as a fairlife facility location.
“I think it’s good for the county and I think it’s good for the dairy farmers too,” Zuber said as he drove a tractor Tuesday.
Zuber said there will be an impact for dairy farmers in Genesee County as well.
“Our main milking facility is in Byron,” he said. The office for the farm is in Monroe County.”
“This is just an additional market for our milk. Upstate processes a lot of milk,” he said. “I think they (Upstate Niagara) already have some working relationships with Coca-Cola, so this is just an extension. This is a big extension.”
Zuber, whose brother, Eric, is on the Upstate Niagara Board of Directors, said Upstate gets milk from dairy farmers all over Western New York — including Genesee, Erie, Orleans, Niagara and Ontario.
Besides filtered milk, the products include protein and meal replacement shakes.
“This decision by fairlife to expand their operations in Monroe County marks the next chapter in New York’s agricultural success story,” Hochul said in a statement. “New York’s dairy industry serves as a crucial economic engine for our state, and this $650 million investment from fairlife will create jobs and drive economic impact, particularly in the Finger Lakes.
“We were in tough competition with other states for what will be the largest dairy processing plant in the Northeast and this decision, which comes on the heels of investments from major companies like Micron and Li-Cycle, confirms that New York continues to offer a competitive business environment,” she continued. “Coming from a family of dairy farmers in Ireland, I am proud to have secured this major opportunity to position our state as one of the nation’s top dairy producers.”
Fairlife was founded in 2012 and acquired by The Coca Cola Company in 2020. The latter expects to break ground on the project sometime this autumn with the facility becoming operational in late 2025.
“Fairlife’s announcement that it will build a new processing plant in New York State is significant news for the state’s dairy farms and our upstate economy,” said President David Fisher of the New York Farm Bureau, who is himself a dairy farmer. “It will expand the marketplace for New York produced milk, which is needed for the long-term success of our farms. In addition, the construction and processing jobs that will be created highlight how agriculture contributes to the greater state economy. New York Farm Bureau thanks Gov. Hochul for her commitment to make this day a reality, and we welcome Fairlife to New York as a partner and supporter of the state’s number one agricultural commodity.”