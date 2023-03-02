LINWOOD — Dairy Farmers of America idling its factory in the hamlet of Linwood.
The plant employes 13 people and will cease production March 31. DFA said it will assist employees to help them through the transition, including offering job opportunities at nearby facilities and offering separation and outplacement support.
“Business decisions that impact people’s lives are never easy,” said President Martin Bates of DFA Ingredient Solutions in a news release. “The employees at this facility have done an excellent job producing high-quality dairy ingredients. We will continue to explore alternative uses for the facility that will generate acceptable financial returns to all stakeholders and provide a beneficial market for our farmer-owners’ milk.”
The plant is operated under WNY Enterprises, a joint venture between DFA and Craigs Station Ventures.
Dairy Farmers of America is a national, farmer-owned dairy cooperative focusing on quality, innovation and the future of family dairies, according to the company.
