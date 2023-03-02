Mark Gutman/Daily News

Mark Gutman/Daily News File Photo

 Mark Gutman/Daily News

LINWOOD — Dairy Farmers of America idling its factory in the hamlet of Linwood.

The plant employes 13 people and will cease production March 31. DFA said it will assist employees to help them through the transition, including offering job opportunities at nearby facilities and offering separation and outplacement support.

