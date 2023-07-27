BATAVIA — The contractor who completed street improvements on Richmond and Harvester avenues last year made another attempt to reseed the lawns between the sidewalk and the curb on Richmond.
Zoladz Construction of Alden was out on Richmond Avenue Tuesday and plans to return, said city Director of Public Works Brett Frank.
“The plan was to come back today (Wednesday), but something came up and they’ll probably be back before the end of the week or early next week. That’s what I was told,” Frank said. “It’s just a few properties on the north side of the street.”
Earlier this summer, some Richmond Avenue residents shared their concerns about the condition of the lawns between the sidewalk and the curb after the street project completed last year. The grass is rocky and hard to mow, they said.
“I haven’t had any phone calls from any homeowners from there in quite awhile,” Frank said Wednesday.
Grass seed has to have sun and water, Frank said.
“It’s just fast-growing seed with a fertilizing mixture. On top of it is shredded straw,” he said. “We would encourage homeowners to make sure they water it a little bit to make sure that it grows.”
Frank said he drives up and down Richmond Avenue, sometimes four to six times a day, to see what the lawns look like.
The project completed last year on Richmond and Harvester avenues included removal of street surfaces, repair of the pavement base, repair/replacement of defective curbing, drainage system corrections and measures to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements for sidewalks and new road surfaces and pavement markings.