Updated: February 21, 2023 @ 12:42 am
COVINGTON — Damages were estimated at $10,000 after a Saturday afternoon house fire, Wyoming County Emergency Services officials said.
The fire was reported 3:41 p.m. at the house owned by Barry and Patricia Bodine at 831 Wyoming Rd.
Firefighters arrived to find fire in an outside wall. They were able bring the flames under control quickly, limiting damage in the process.
Firefighters were at the scene for two hours. No injuries were reported and the cause remains under investigation.
Units from Wyoming, Warsaw, Perry Center, Bethany, Pavilion and Perry responded to the blaze. Firefighters from Silver Springs and Attica were on standby.
Emergency Services personnel and sheriff’s deputies, along with state police, also responded to the scene.
