ORANGEVILLE — Damages were estimated at more than $100,000 after a Wednesday night garage fire.
The fire was reported 8:13 p.m. at the garage owned by Mike and Julie Beck on 2129 Krotz Rd., Wyoming County Emergency Services officials said.
The 26-by-36 foot structure was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived at the scene. The building was a total loss and four vehicles inside were destroyed, along with two four-wheelers, multiple pieces of power equipment, and a large amount of tools.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Firefighters were at the scene for three hours.
Firefighters from Warsaw, Varysburg, Attica, North Java, Perry Center and Wyoming responded, along with county Emergency Services and National Grid personnel. Units from Sheldon, Silver Springs and Pavilion were on standby.
