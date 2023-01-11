DAR Honors Hawley

Mark Gutman/Daily NewsAssemblyman Steve Hawley received recognition from, from left, DAR Anna Ingalsbe Lovell Chapter 1197 NY member Peggy Pajak, Pamela J. Ware, chapter representative to the Veterans Administration/Volunteer Services, and Edward Jones Branch Manager Robin Ettinger.

BATAVIA — The Daughters of the American Revolution have taken a step to honor a state legislator for his commitment to veterans.

On Friday, New York State Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Anna Ingalsbe Lovell Chapter 1197 NY presented Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, with a framed copy of The American’s Creed by William Tyler Page at Edward Jones Financial on Jackson Street.

