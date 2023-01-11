BATAVIA — The Daughters of the American Revolution have taken a step to honor a state legislator for his commitment to veterans.
On Friday, New York State Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Anna Ingalsbe Lovell Chapter 1197 NY presented Assemblyman Steve Hawley, R-Batavia, with a framed copy of The American’s Creed by William Tyler Page at Edward Jones Financial on Jackson Street.
Pamela Ware of the Anna Ingalsbe Lovell Chapter and the chapter’s Veterans Administration/Volunteer Services New York State District VIII representative noted DAR had a Deputy Husband event in October at the Red Osier in Stafford.
“What we did then was, Steve was our keynote speaker. When he was there, he found one of our little cards that had the American’s Creed and he was really just taken by it and wanted to do more with it,” Ware said. “Our way of thanking him for his support of the veterans programs, we had it enlarged for him.”
Ware said DAR member Peggy Pajak printed the text of The American’s Creed and the DAR had it framed. Edward Jones Financial decided to host Friday’s event for Hawley. Pajak was there for the presentation, as was Edward Jones Branch Manager Robin Ettinger.
The American’s Creed was written in 1917 and was accepted by the United States House of Representatives on April 3, 1918. The text of it is as follows:
“I believe in the United States of America as a government of the people, by the people, for the people; whose just powers are derived from the consent of the governed, a democracy in a republic, a sovereign Nation of many sovereign States; a perfect union, one and inseparable; established upon those principles of freedom, equality, justice, and humanity for which American patriots sacrificed their lives and fortunes.
“I therefore believe it is my duty to my country to love it, to support its Constitution, to obey its laws, to respect its flag, and to defend it against all enemies.”
