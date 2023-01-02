The map details the availability of internet service options for each address in the United States.
Livingston County officials are encouraging all residents to verify that the FCC has accurate information and, if not, to submit a challenge.
Through a New York State initiative called ConnectALL, residents have access to information and tools designed to help them understand the map, their respective coverages and how to formally challenge the data. Learn more about ConnectAll and how to access valuable information to help with your challenge by visiting its official website, https://broadband.ny.gov/broadband-map-toolkit
The newest version of the map is a draft and will ultimately be refined to help determine areas throughout the United States that lack sufficient internet options. Once updated to include challenges and up-to-date data, the map will play a significant role in choosing how billions of dollars are distributed across states and local governments to develop critical broadband infrastructure.
County residents can access the National Broadband Map and search their home address to see a listing of service providers in the area along with available speeds. It is important to note, however, that the map lists advertised speeds and not actual speeds, which may incorrectly identify areas as served when, in fact, they are not, county officials said in a news release.
Livingston County plans to submit a challenge to the data within the map.
“We are encouraging residents to check the National Broadband Map created by the FCC and to submit a challenge if the data is inaccurate,” said County Administrator Ian M. Coyle. “It’s imperative that our voice be heard as this map will shape how broadband-related funding is disbursed and will play a pivotal role in helping to bring broadband infrastructure to underserved areas.”
With nearly $43 billion being made available through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to fund broadband initiatives, the FCC is asking for public feedback with the goal of including updated location data in the next iterations of the National Broadband Map. In doing so, funding can be allocated to areas that are defined as underserved.
