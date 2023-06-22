US Coast Guard (USCG) Captain Jamie Frederick speaks to reporters about the search efforts for the Titan submersible that went missing near the wreck of the Titanic, at Coast Guard Base in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 21, 2023. The USCG said Wednesday it had not identified the source of underwater noises detected by sonar in the search for the missing submersible. "We don't know what they are, to be frank with you," Frederick said regarding the sounds that had raised hopes the five people onboard are still alive. "We have to remain optimistic and hopeful when you're in a search and rescue case," he told reporters. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)