Castile bear among N.Y.’s heaviest

CASTILE — A 462-pound bear was among the heaviest reported statewide during the 2022 hunting season.

The male bear was harvested by a bowhunter in Castile, according the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s annual bear hunting report. It ranked fifth statewide and was among five bears taken in Wyoming County.

