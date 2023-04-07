CASTILE — A 462-pound bear was among the heaviest reported statewide during the 2022 hunting season.
The male bear was harvested by a bowhunter in Castile, according the state Department of Environmental Conservation’s annual bear hunting report. It ranked fifth statewide and was among five bears taken in Wyoming County.
The other bears were shot with rifles. They included three in Eagle and one in Pike.
In the meantime, Livingston County ranked second in the GLOW region, with three bears harvested. Each was taken by bowhunters.
No bear kills were reported in Genesee and Orleans counties.
The GLOW region totals were dwarfed by other nearby counties. A total of 38 bears were taken in Allegany County, along with 46 each in Cattaraugus and Steuben counties.
A total of 1,318 bears were taken statewide during the 2022 hunting season. The biggest reported was a 520-pound female killed by a bowhunter in Windsor, Broome County.
In the meantime, the DEC is offering advice to prevent negative encounters with bears.
Black bears emerging from winter dens have depleted fat reserves and will search extensively for easily obtainable, calorie-dense foods, DEC officials said in a news release. They will readily use available food sources and repeat access can make them bolder, leading to an increase in problem behavior around homes and residential areas — especially when natural food sources are scarce. Area residents who feed birds in areas with bears are advised to begin emptying and cleaning up spilt seed from feeders, and let nature feed the birds through autumn, DEC officials said.
People are also advised to secure garbage cans in a sturdy building; clean or remove all residual grease and food from grills; and store pet and livestock food indoors.
The DEC recommends New York residents should also consider installing electric fences around chicken coops or apiaries to protect flocks and hives.
Feeding bears intentionally is illegal. Unintentional feeding can create problems for the surrounding community, along with the bear if it becomes a threat to people or property.
“By removing and securing food sources that might attract bears, the public is helping keep bears away from people, homes and neighborhoods, which helps keep bears healthy, wild, and safe,” the DEC said. “The public is also advised to remove any unnatural food attractants and encourage neighbors to do the same.”
