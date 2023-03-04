Department of Environmental Conservation issues coyote advice

A coyote watches traffic near Route 262 in Byron. The creatures can pose a hazard to outdoor pets.

ALBANY — Coyotes can be beautiful, fascinating and a potentially dangerous nuisance.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has issued guidance to help prevent conflicts between people and coyotes. Coyote sightings are likely to increase in the coming months and the DEC is encouraging residents to be aware and follow a set of guidelines to prevent negative encounters.

