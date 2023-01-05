ALBANY — The state Department of Environmental Conversation announced Thursday the adoption of new requirements to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from the transportation sector, according to a news release from the agency.
The Advanced Clean Car II regulations will require all new passenger cars and trucks sold in New York State to be zero-emissions by 2035, a step that is geared to accelerate zero-emission car sales, resulting in improved air quality statewide, particularly in communities disproportionately impacted by transportation-related pollution, the release said.
“Adopting Advanced Clean Cars II is a game-changing step for New York that will forever improve the health of our disadvantaged communities, and help bring about changes in zero-emission vehicle use here in the Empire State and across the country,” DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said in the release. “These requirements demonstrate New York’s commitment to, and Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership in acting on climate and laying a strong foundation of cutting greenhouse gases, reducing harmful pollution, and promoting the growth of the green transportation industry.”
The Advanced Clean Cars II rulemaking supports New York’s work of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050 from 1990 levels, as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act), the release said. The regulation requires an increasing percentage of new light-duty vehicle sales to be zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) each year, starting with 35% ZEV sales in model year 2026, leading to 100% ZEV sales by 2035. Advanced Clean Cars II also includes revised pollutant standards for model year 2026 through model year 2034 passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles with internal combustion engines. The regulation provides manufacturers with flexibility to meet the emission requirements and help advance a successful transition to cleaner vehicles.
Adoption of Advanced Clean Cars II is included among the recommendations in the Climate Action Council’s recently released Scoping Plan and will be instrumental in achieving the greenhouse gas emissions reductions required in the Climate Act. On Dec. 19, New York State’s Climate Action Council adopted the Scoping Plan, which outlines recommended policies and actions to help meet the Climate Act’s goals and requirements. The plan was the culmination of more than three years of collaboration, including contributions from the Council’s Advisory Panels and Working Groups, since the enactment of the Climate Act in 2019.
Also announced on Thursday, state appliance and equipment standards under the Advanced Building Codes, Appliance and Equipment Efficiency Standards Act of 2022 will be adopted on Jan. 1, to set minimum energy and water efficiency requirements for residential and commercial products that will save consumers $264 million annually on utility bills by 2035, with $85 million benefiting low- to moderate-income households, the release said. The standards are geared to ensure performance and quality to phase out poor, inefficient and wasteful products while reducing energy and water consumption to limit 807,000 metric tons and save more than 25 billion gallons in annual water by 2035 to help meet New York’s nation-leading emissions reduction goals under the Climate Act, according to the release.
“Putting more clean vehicles on our roadways reduces pollution and emissions that cause climate change, improving health in communities, while providing consumers more choice in the type of vehicle they drive or ride in,” Doreen M. Harris, NYSERDA president and CEO and Climate Action Council co-chair, said in the release. “As we advance vehicle electrification, we are also raising the bar for energy efficient appliances with new standards that call for products to feature the latest technologies and energy saving features.”
The regulatory action announced builds on New York’s ongoing efforts to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases, including the adoption of the Advanced Clean Trucks regulation in December 2021. That regulation will drive an increase in the number of medium- and heavy-duty ZEV models available as purchase options for vehicle purchasers and fleets.
New York is investing more than $1 billion in ZEVs of all weight classes over the next five years. Active light-duty vehicle initiatives include zero-emission vehicle purchase rebates through NYSERDA’s Drive Clean Rebate Program, zero-emission vehicle and charging infrastructure grants through DEC’s Climate Smart Communities Municipal Grant Program, as well as the “EV Make Ready” initiative, NYPA’s EVolve NY charging infrastructure program, and DOT’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) charging infrastructure program to help expand electric vehicle use.
DEC is implementing the regulations through an emergency rulemaking and also making the regulations available for public comment. Advanced Clean Cars II regulations will be available for public comment until March 6 and a virtual public hearing on the measure will be held on March 1.
More details about the regulations, registering for the public hearings, and details on submitting public comments can be found in the State Register and on DEC’s website at wdt.me/emissions.
