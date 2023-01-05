ALBANY — The state Department of Environmental Conversation announced Thursday the adoption of new requirements to reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from the transportation sector, according to a news release from the agency.

The Advanced Clean Car II regulations will require all new passenger cars and trucks sold in New York State to be zero-emissions by 2035, a step that is geared to accelerate zero-emission car sales, resulting in improved air quality statewide, particularly in communities disproportionately impacted by transportation-related pollution, the release said.

