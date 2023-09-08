BATAVIA — The public has until Sept. 22 to submit comments on a plan to clean up the former Eaton Corp. site, 34-40 Clinton St., the state Department of Environmental Conservation says.
Basket Place LLC of Rochester proposes to remediate the soil and groundwater at the site.
“The remediation will be done by soil mixing using a zero valent iron based reducing agent to clean up current volatile organic compounds,” the DEC said in a notice. “Soil mixing will be done using large diameter mixing augers and a small backhoe.”
The DEC said no excavation of the site is proposed. The project will impact one-tenth of an acre of federal wetlands which will be restored after remediation and proper erosion control measures are implemented. The cleanup will not have a significant impact on the environment, a State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) determined. CNH Industrial Baumaschinen will do the cleanup.
The cleanup will include:
n creating contaminated soil and groundwater through soil mixing with injection of in-situ (i.e., in place) chemical reduction;
n bioremediation injection into the groundwater as a barrier to treat and prevent further off-site migration of groundwater contamination;
n collecting and analyzing post-remedial soil and groundwater samples to evaluate the effectiveness of the remedy;
n importing or reuse of clean material that meets the established soil cleanup objectives for use as a cover system;
n placement of a cover system, including a demarcation layer over areas of spot excavations to address contamination remaining above commercial use soil cleanup objectives;
nrestoring the site cover where it is compromised, or placement of a 1-foot clean soil cover.
The site is about 23 acres. Bordering it to the north is Clinton Street (Route 33), to the south by the Erie Railroad railbed and to the east and west by residences.
Properties south of the Erie Railroad are commercial/light industrial, mixed with some residences intermixed. The site was used to manufacture agricultural and highway equipment from the mid-1920s until the early 1990s. The current owner operates a warehousing facility for baskets and novelty items.
Comments on the former Eaton Corp. site must be submitted, by Sept. 21 or 15 days after the , to Courtney M. Scoles at DEC Region 8 Headquarters, 6274 E Avon-Lima Rd., Avon, NY 14414.