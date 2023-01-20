DEC urges ice fishing safety

ALBANY — There’s a pronounced lack of ice on area ponds, lakes and streams this year.
But in the event area waters freeze over, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos is reminding anglers to be safe when venturing onto the ice this season, especially given recent variations in weather conditions.
“New York State has been experiencing wide-ranging temperatures and weather conditions, from freezing to fairly mild,” Seggos said in a news release. “Given these unpredictable fluctuations in weather, it is critical that winter recreationists exercise extreme caution when doing anything on the ice, including fishing, to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.”
Ice anglers should check the thickness of ice before leaving the shore. Four inches of solid clear ice is usually safe for anglers accessing ice on foot.
But ice thickness can vary, increasing the need to ensure thickness. Anglers should be particularly cautious of areas of moving water and around boat docks and houses where bubblers may be installed to reduce ice from forming.
Checking the ice can easily be done with an auger or spud bar at various spots. In addition, fishing with a family member or friend is also encouraged for safety.
Local bait and tackle shops are a great source for finding out where there is safe ice and what anglers are catching.
Those interested in trying ice fishing for the first time should mark the weekend of Feb. 18-19 on their calendars. As a designated free freshwater fishing weekend, the need for a freshwater fishing license is waived during these days. This free fishing weekend is also a great opportunity for experienced anglers to introduce someone new to fishing.
