BETHANY — The town tried to do something with the former Bethany Town Hall building, but nothing worked out, ultimately resulting in the 191-year-old building’s demolition this week.
The building, built in 1882, has been vacant for almost 20 years Town Supervisor Carl Hyde Jr. said Wednesday.
“The Town Board and supervisor of the past had the opportunity to give the building to Genesee Valley Museum, but decided they wanted $60,000 instead. So GVM went elsewhere and was given a building just like it. They took it apart, cataloged it, moved it and reassembled it,” he said.
The town has tried for several years to sell it, but cannot because there is no room for a septic system the state requires for a commercial building.
“It sits on less than a half-acre. We even tried giving the building away, with no takers, to move it,” Hyde said. “There have been several discussions at Town Board meetings over the years whenever we tried to do something with it. The decision to tear down the building did not happen overnight but over years. New York state ... stated in a letter to the Town Board that this property is not a historical property and the town could do as they saw fit.”
To use the building again for public use, it needs a septic system, public water and has to become Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA compliant).
“This all would cost at 2022 estimates $2 million. There is no land for septic and currently no public water,” the town supervisor said. “So the building came down. Emotions and comments are mixed, but when people find out the facts they understand where we are at.”
“In its place, will be a green space with the bell under the cupola, a plaque of the building and some benches to always mark the spot of this important gathering space.
Renderings of it are on the town’s website.”
Genesee County Historian Dr. Michael Eula said that before the Town Hall had been built, town meetings took place in the Buell Brown residence. The first meeting was held there on April 6, 1813.
“Within about seven years, the population of Bethany amounted to 1,691. As the town grew, it became clear that town meetings could not continue in private residences,” Eula said. “Therefore, the Bethany Town Hall was constructed in 1832, though initially, it functioned as a Methodist Church for 12 years. Subsequently, it operated as the Bethany Town Hall. It also served as a grange hall.”
The town hall ceased operations in the 1960s and it fell into disrepair. Officials in Bethany then held meetings in private residences and also in Bethany’s Highway Garage. By the late 1980s the building was repaired, and town officials moved back into the Bethany Town Hall, Eula said.
“This office was consulted about repairs to an historical marker at the site. No inquiries about the Town Hall’s historical significance were directed to this office,” Eula said of the county History Department.