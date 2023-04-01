ALBION — Dental health is important in more ways than one.
“Your oral health affects your whole body,” said Dr. Rachel Nozzi, chief dental officer at Oak Orchard Health (OOH). “I think that is one thing that people don’t always associate, but any dental issues can have a significant impact on the rest of your body.”
Despite this, there is a shortage of dental hygienists nationwide. Karen Kinter, interim CFO for OOH, has in the past mentioned OOH’s own struggle with obtaining dental assistants.
Nozzi said OOH started noticing the dental hygienist shortage shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Since then, it has been a continual problem and it hasn’t rebounded.
“Part of the problem is hygiene schools are accepting less students into their programs,” she said. “So they’re graduating less hygienists. Then there has been a decrease in enrollment in dental assisting programs. It’s been an issue since the start of COVID, and it just continues to be.”
Although the workforce shortages were initially attributed to the COVID pandemic, Nozzi said this is only part of the story.
Enrollment in dental assisting programs has been trending downward since 2015, and the pandemic had a negative impact on dental hygiene program enrollment. While there has been some recovery of enrollment in dental hygiene programs, data suggests it will not rebound soon. As a result, workforce shortages are likely to remain an issue for years to come.
Nozzi said a dental assistants help dentists in having operations run smoothly, and are crucial for the day-to-day operations.
Dental hygienists perform preventive measures, such as cleanings, X-rays, sealants, and fluoride treatment. The doctor then comes in at the end of the appointment and do the exam.
OOH’s dental program boasts slightly more than six dentists and last year alone they saw 6,800 patients across its sites. They have dental services in Brockport, Cornell and Albion. There is also a mobile dental unit which goes to Orleans County schools.
“We have a huge demand for our services,” Nozzi said. “(The shortage) really inhibits the number of patients we can take on or wait time for appointments.”
Schedules for appointments are kept booked four weeks out at OOH. Nozzi said they take on new patients as much as they can, especially since Oak Orchard Health is one of the few dental centers that take most insurance including Medicaid.
“We are the primary provider in our service area, so Genesee and Orleans,” Kinter said. “We are probably the only provider that accepts Medicaid patients. Knowing that those counties have higher poverty rates and limited transportation, there really are no other providers without driving an hour or so for service.”
Kinter said the challenge is if the shortage continues, they’ll be able to provide less and less care.
Currently to address the issue, Nozzi said all providers, whether they are dentists or dental hygienists, are seeing patients for cleanings to try to help with the shortage.
Additionally Oak Orchard Health is:
n Actively looking for more dental assistants and hygienists, including reaching out to graduates as they complete the program and advertising on employment sites.
n All their dentists are also doing cleanings for patients.
n OOH dentists are still treating patients for fillings, extractions, dentures, root canals, and crowns.
n As soon as they have cancellations, OOH calls patients to get them in.
n Reminding parents about having their children receive dental cleanings from the OOH Mobile Dental unit when it visits their school in Orleans County. Follow-up care for kids can be received at their Albion Dental Center.
Nozzi said OOH is also offering tuition reimbursement. They are encouraging their employees to enroll in school and continue their education.
“We have a tier system for dental assistants. As they obtain more knowledge, go to school, and have years of experience, they can grow within the organization,” she said.