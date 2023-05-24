PERRY — A New York City man is facing several charges after a high-speed chase early Saturday morning.
State police were conducting stationary radar monitoring at 1:46 a.m. on Route 20A, Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies said.
The troopers observed a vehicle being driven west at 92 mph in a 40 mph speed zone.
Deputies tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver allegedly failed to comply with the lights and sirens while continuing at speeds estimated at more than 100 mph.
Deputies discontinued the pursuit, but continued following from a safe distance. The driver allegedly committed several other traffic violations, such as passing multiple vehicles at high speed.
The vehicle was then caught after it stopped for a red light at the Main Street intersection in Warsaw.
The driver was identified as Khendry A. Molina, 19, of New York City. Deputies charged him with reckless driving, failure to comply with a lawful order, speeding, driving at a speed not reasonable and prudent, improper passing, failure to keep right, improper signaling, and consumption of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
He was then issued additional vehicle and traffic tickets by troopers and Warsaw village police.
Molina was issued appearance tickets. He is to appear June 5 in Warsaw Town Court.