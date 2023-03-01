PERRY — More details are emerging on the $10 million in state Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding awarded last month to the village.
Mayor Rick Hauser explained where he believes the process will go next in his annual state of the village message.
The DRI funding is designed to boost downtown revitalization and economic development — something the village has pursued nonstop for nearly 25 years.
The city of Batavia — which received its own $10 million in DRI funding in 2017 — has used the money to support a variety of development and rehabilitation projects, such as the Healthy Living Campus and Ellicott Station.
Starting in a few weeks, the state will help the village of Perry launch a “robust” local planning and site selection process, Hauser said in his message. They appoint a local planning committee of community representatives, and assign a team of planners architects and landscape architects — funded by the program — to facilitate.
“They will help us glean community priorities and your ideas for transformative projects,” Hauser said in his message. “Those consultants will be here to help hone that vision, working with owners to flesh out project ideas with graphics, budgets and pro formas.”
The process may take until summer, he said. The Planning Committee will help prioritize the applications and send the project profiles to Albany, and make the final selections of projects set to receive funding.
The announcement would likely take place next winter. Funded projects would enter into contracts with state agencies overseeing them, detailed design and construction would begin. “All told, $10 million of grant funding could leverage $15 million to $20 million of work that will come to fruition over the next five years,” Hauser said. “That’s an enormous injection of capital — a true tipping point.” Although the DRI funding is focused on the downtown area and a portion of the village along the Silver Lake Outlet, the village will continue to see funding and pursue projects to improve roads, pavement and drainage, he said.
Perry’s downtown was dominated about 25 years ago with empty and neglected storefronts. But the village embarked on a turnaround shortly afterward, including innovative and locally-owned businesses; improvements such as the revived Perry Public Beach; a thriving art scene, and activities such as the annual Perry Chalk Art and Holiday DeLights festivals.
The area outlined in the village’s DRI application includes most of Main Street, along with portions of Federal, Center and Leicester streets and the Silver Lake Outlet as it exits the village.
Perry was among three villages in the GLOW region to receive funding during the Feb. 14 DRI announcement. The villages of Geneseo and Medina are also set to each receive a $4.5 million New York Forward grant.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.