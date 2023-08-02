Developer approaches GCEDC with $9M project

BATAVIA — Developers looking at investing about $9 million in a solar farm project at 7755 Oak Orchard Rd. hope the Genesee County Economic Development Center (GCEDC) accepts its application for financial breaks.
Oak Orchard Solar 3 LLC’s community solar farm project in the town. The project would include the installation of ground-mounted solar panels in order to generate up to 5 megawatts of power. The GCEDC Board of Directors is scheduled to meet at 3 p.m. at the MedTech Center’s Innovation Zone, 99 MedTech Dr.
Under the proposed project agreement, Oak Orchard Solar 3 LLC’s project would generate $4,000 per megawatt in Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) money, or a total of $20,000 for the first year. After that, revenue for Genesee County and Elba Central School District will go up 2% each year for the 15 years of the PILOT agreement, said Jim Krencik, GCEDC senior director of marketing and communications.
Including a host agreement with the town of Batavia, this project is estimated to generate a $319,088 increase in property-tax type revenues to host municipalities — the town of Batavia, Elba Central School District and Genesee County — over 15 years.
Since 2019, the GCEDC has reviewed over $1 billion of solar energy projects. These projects have proposed 860 megawatts of renewable energy and property tax-type revenues of $127.4 million to municipalities.
If the board accepts Oak Orchard Solar 3 LLC’s project application, a public hearing will be scheduled on the proposed project agreement in the town of Batavia.