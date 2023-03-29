BATAVIA — A developer hoping to build a community solar project in the town of Byron will approach the Genesee County Economic Development Center board asking for financial help.
The $13 million project, if it goes forward, would offer discounted electricity to local customers. The developer is GSPP Route 262, LLC. The proposal is for a 15-year, 5-megawatt project and the GCEDC Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at the MedTech Center’s Innovation Zone, 99 MedTech Dr.
GSPP’s project, which would be located at 6975 Townline Rd., would offer customers a 10% discount versus average market rates for the generated power. The project is aligned with New York’s goals for renewable energy, energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reductions.
The proposal is for a payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) agreement for $4,000/Megawatt of Alternating Current (MWAC) plus a 2% annual revenue increase with Genesee County, the Town of Byron, and Byron-Bergen Central School District. It would raise an estimated $627,303 increase in property-tax type revenues to host municipalities.
“This would generate $345,868 in PILOT payments over the life of the agreement,” the GCEDC said. “There is also a proposed 15-year host agreement with the town of Byron (non-GCEDC) that is $2,000/megawatt with a 2% annual increase,” the GCEDC said. “This would generate $172,934 to the town of Byron over the life of the agreement. The project has requested a sales tax exemption of $1,056,102, a mortgage tax exemption of $70,993, and a property tax exemption of $778,344.
If the GCEDC board accepts the GSPP application, it will schedule a public hearing on the proposed agreement.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.