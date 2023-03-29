GCEDC eyes $13M project

BATAVIA — A developer hoping to build a community solar project in the town of Byron will approach the Genesee County Economic Development Center board asking for financial help.

The $13 million project, if it goes forward, would offer discounted electricity to local customers. The developer is GSPP Route 262, LLC. The proposal is for a 15-year, 5-megawatt project and the GCEDC Board of Directors will meet at 4 p.m. Thursday at the MedTech Center’s Innovation Zone, 99 MedTech Dr.

