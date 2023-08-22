BATAVIA — Savarino Companies, LLC, the developer on the unfinished Ellicott Station project in downtown Batavia, announced today that it’s going out of business.
And that leaves the project’s future up in the air as of this evening.
Savarino Companies said in a statement on its website that it will be “winding down and ceasing operations. The company said the status of several of its initiatives and development projects has yet to be determined.
It’s unclear how the approximately $24 million Ellicott Station project will be affected.
The city was not contacted by Savarino Companies to discuss Ellicott Station before the shutdown was announced, said City Manager Rachael J. Tabelski in a statement.
“The City is reviewing and evaluating all information as it comes forward,” Tabelski said. “Over the past month, the City has worked with the Genesee County Economic Development Center to demand Savarino Companies provide workforce housing at Ellicott Station as promised in their applications to the State and City.
“The City will be meeting with regional and state partners to seek assistance to move the Ellicott Station Project forward,” she continued. “As more details become available, we will update the community.”
City Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. said today that he read about the shutdown and also received an email.
“We’re all just finding out. We have yet to get together and figure out a plan (going) forward, but that will be done soon,” he said.
Savarino Companies, LLC is a construction, construction management, real estate development and property management company located in Buffalo. The company had spurred concerns from city and area economic development officials earlier this year after it was determined the Ellicott Station project — originally envisioned as market-rate housing — would be mixed income.
The project is a 3.3-acre, mixed-use redevelopment of a vacant and abandoned, industrial brownfield site and construction began last year. Plans call for new construction of a 55-unit, apartment building and reuse of an existing building.
The overall project includes $4.2 million retail and $20.7 million residential portions. It’s one of the most visible of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects and had been allocated $425,000 in DRI funding.
All told, it’s anticipated the project will create 60 full-time jobs if and when completed.
Savarino Companies sustained more than $3.3 million in losses after a dispute with the state over a project at Alfred State College, according to The Buffalo News.
The Dormitory Authority had accused the firm of failing to comply with the construction schedule for MacKenzie Hall, not correcting certain work that was completed improperly, not managing the staffing of its asbestos subcontractor, and not providing an acceptable plan for using minority and women contractors on the project. It suspended and then fired Savarino, The Buffalo News reported.
Savarino denied those claims and filed a lawsuit against the Dormitory Authority last November, accusing the state agency of wrongful termination and breach of contract.
“The primary factors governing the firm’s (shutdown) decision are ongoing and increasing costs related to a project the company’s surety was forced to complete at Alfred State College, a recent termination of work and the company’s inability to obtain surety bonding or acceptance of alternative performance guaranties for $110 million of 2023 work which the company would otherwise have had underway at this time. Without that work, it would not be possible for the company to operate profitably,” Savarino Companies said in its statement. “The firm is working with its clients and in some cases its surety to complete work on active projects and, where needed, is making arrangements with replacement contractors for upcoming work the company was slated to perform.”
Separations of 30 employees were to occur beginning on or about Aug. 18 and will continue as the company terminates work on current projects, the WARN notice said. The employees were not represented by a union.
Savarino Properties, LLC, which is an independent company and provides property management services throughout Western New York, will not be impacted.
An Ellicott Station Facebook page appeared disabled as of Tuesday evening but www.ellicotstation.com remained active and included apartment applications.