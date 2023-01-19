BATAVIA — There will be more discussion on a proposed 20.6-acre solar energy farm on Oak Orchard Drive (Route 98), with a public hearing scheduled for March 7 at the Town Hall.

New Leaf Energy is seeking a special use permit to install a 5-megawatt solar system on 20.6 acres of farm land at 7755 Oak Orchard Rd. (Route 98).

