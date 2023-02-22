CORFU — Closing Kutter’s Cheese Factory Retail Store was a decision Brian and Heather Bailey made around the end of January, but it was a tough decision to make, he said this week.

“Two big parts of our business are fundraisers and wholesale. There was a number ... of products that got discontinued that was critical to that business,” he said, standing in a mainly empty store. “The internet business went away because the UPS charges got so high that we weren’t willing to pay them. Would you pay $85 to ship $11 worth of cheese?”

