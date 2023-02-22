CORFU — Closing Kutter’s Cheese Factory Retail Store was a decision Brian and Heather Bailey made around the end of January, but it was a tough decision to make, he said this week.
“Two big parts of our business are fundraisers and wholesale. There was a number ... of products that got discontinued that was critical to that business,” he said, standing in a mainly empty store. “The internet business went away because the UPS charges got so high that we weren’t willing to pay them. Would you pay $85 to ship $11 worth of cheese?”
Brian Bailey said without the wholesale business, without the fundraiser business and without the internet business, all Kutter’s is left with is the store trade.
“You know as well as I do that people are struggling. People don’t have extra money. They’re filling their gas tanks, they’re buying only the groceries they need, they’re heating their homes. The store trade isn’t coming in,” he said. “Rather than wait until we exhaust all our finances, it’s better to make the call now (to close the store).”
Brian and Heather Bailey have co-owned Kutter’s since 2009. He said the choice to close has been especially tough on Heather.
“This has been her baby. She has nursed it through some of the worst times. She has put her heart and soul into it,” he told The Daily News. “People were ... sad, they were grateful. There was no negativity today,”
Kutter’s said over the weekend on its Facebook page that outrageous shipping costs, discontinued cheeses, rising costs on everything and labor shortages made it impractical to continue.
Things were so busy Monday at Kutter’s, with the flow of customers through the late afternoon, that it was “all-consuming,” Brian Bailey said.
“I’m sure we got a lot of calls today that we haven’t had a chance to even find out who called or who emailed or who texted,” he said. “But yeah, there was a lot of love sent out to us from Facebook and emails and stuff like that.”
Michelle Black of Lake Road in Corfu said she’s been coming to Kutter’s on and off over the years to shop.
“My husband comes here. Sometimes, he gets a Swiss cheese. Our friend used to come here and get cheeses, too,” she said Monday. “When I have out-of-state friends, I bring them here, too.”
She said she heard Monday that Kutter’s would be closing.
“My son told me. He’d seen it on Facebook,” Black said.
Black said when she heard that she tried to get to the store to get cheese curds. Unfortunately, Kutter’s didn’t have any, she said.
“I’m disappointed,” she said of the closing. “It’s been local and I enjoyed coming here for the cheeses.”
Orleans County Legislature Chairwoman Lynne Johnson said she and Niagara County Legislator David Godfrey were coming back from a meeting in Buffalo on Monday. The timing was perfect for them to stop at Kutter’s on the way back and get groceries.
Johnson said she’s been coming to the store for about 10 years and Godfrey said he’s been here for the last 30 or 40 years.
“It’s worth every penny. It’s always been consistent quality,” Godfrey said.
“They’re going to be missed. They’re going to leave a hole in Genesee County,” Johnson said, adding that neighboring counties such as Orleans and Niagara will also miss the store.
“They have the best cheese and it’s nice to buy it from ... This is their company, their distributor. We’re buying it from their actual store,” she said.
Johnson and Godfrey both said their families have shopped here. Johnson said she says hello to the Baileys when she’s there.
“They’re always here. It’s nice to have an owner-operated store. We’re going to miss that. You don’t find that when you go to Wegmans or Tops. We’re going to miss that a lot,” Johnson said.
Brian Bailey pointed out that Yancey’s Fancy is not closing.
Yancey’s Fancy, a cheesemaker whose products are sold by Kutter’s, is a separate company from Kutter’s.
“People seem to always have trouble separating the two,” Brian Bailey said. “Yancey’s has no ownership in the store. The store has no ownership in Yancey’s. We cooperated. We acted as the outlet store, but it was a business transaction.”
