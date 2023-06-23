BATAVIA — Genesee County says it continues to send out the message about the need for water conservation as the city of Batavia Water Plant deals with recent mechanical failures.
During Wednesday’s Ways and Means Committee, committee Chair Marianne Clattenburg asked what the situation is at the plant, with repairs needing to be made.
“We got an update this morning (Wednesday) from the manufacturer that’s repairing the low-lift pump in the plant,” county Highway Superintendent Tim Hens said. “They have all the parts and pieces that they need. They’re starting to put things back together.”
He said he wishes this could have been done a week earlier, but that by July 10-11 things should be back to normal.
“We also had a little bit of an incident at Well C today (Wednesday). The controller that turns the motor on and off to run the pump failed,” Hens said. “It’s under warranty, but this is the second controller we’ve burned out since we’ve had that pump in action.”
Hens said there’s some belief that there’s “dirty power” at the site.
“The controller is very sensitive to little power fluctuations. We’ve got National Grid looking at their side to see if there’s something going on or if there’s something in the area ... That’s being diagnosed,” he said. The low-lift pump and Well C are out of service.
“We’re quite limited at the plant. We’re at about 3.2 million (gallons) a day,” he said. “Mother Nature has been cooperative. Aside from today, it’s been cooler and wetter. Next week as well looks cooler and wetter.”
Hens said on Thursday, “Normally we count on the city Water Treatment Plant to contribute 4.5 million gallons per day into the county system on peak days. With the low lift pump being rehabilitated at the water plant and with the failure of the controller on Well C, the most that can be pushed to the water plant from the creek and the wells is 3.2 million gallons per day.”
Committee member Gary Maha asked Wednesday about the county’s water conservation message to people. County Manager Matt Landers said the county is using social media to get the message out. A June 11 post on the county’s Facebook site encourages people to cut back their indoor water use in various ways, such as: spending less time in the shower, turning off the water while brushing your teeth and washing your hands, using cold water while brushing your teeth to save energy. When washing clothes, wash only when the washing machine is full in order to use less water. Dry clothes on a clothes line or drying rack.
“There is a planned Master Gardeners video coming out,” he said. “From that side, we are going to beat the drum. Because we’ve been saying the same thing for four years, we fear that it’s less effective, even though we’re trying harder and harder.”
Landers said the county met with one of the big farms last week to try to have some communication. He said the county has a list of water users and has been adding to it.
“Basically, if we are in a danger situation, that’s where maximum water is coming from the east, maximum is coming from the west, maximum is being churned out by the city — it the tanks are still dropping, then we have a list of users and individuals that we’ll send a text out, basically saying, ‘You have three hours to reduce (water use),” he said.
Maha asked whether some of these farms have alternate water sources, such as wells.
“Some of them have wells, but it has an impact,” Landers said. “They also pay significant investments in the system. They use public water for feeding and watering their cows. A lot of these large (farms), they still have wells and they use that for other purposes. There’s limitations on when they can shift.”
Landers said the county presented the idea of asking what the farmers would do if water stopped coming to them because it ran dry.
“That got them thinking, ‘Well, I guess we could shift,’” Landers said. “It might be in the middle of the day where we need five hours of respite.”
Reducing water use by 5% or 10% would make a difference, he said.
“If you’re using 200,000 gallons, 5 or 10% is significant. Then, you could go back to using it in the evening, potentially,” Landers said. He said the county had a meeting Thursday with another large water user and some meetings set for next week with other large users.
“There’s areas where these schools cannot water athletic fields or splash pads may be curtailed for a couple of hours or a few hours,” Landers said. “Those are things we’re developing that, if it gets really tight, these are the measures that we’ll take. We think they’ll be effective.”
Landers said users don’t have to change their ways of life, but just to shift the hours that they use water.
“Watering the lawn in the middle of the day on an 85-degree day is not going to be effective anyway,” the county manager said.
Hens said in meetings with farmers last week, the county uncovered some “low-hanging fruit.”
There are two municipal splash pads in the county. One in Austin Park in the city of Batavia and the other in Wildwood Park in the village of Le Roy, Hens said. A splash pad is an area fitted with a non-slip or safety surface and various nozzles and features that can shower, spray, rain, mist, and shoot streams of water to create a place for recreational water play.
“From a municipal standpoint, the splash pad between Batavia and Le Roy is 250,000 gallons a day. If you shut it off for one day, you make a huge difference. You could recover a tank and they could run the splash pad again,” he told the committee Wednesday. “Both splash pads are operated by buttons that kids using them have to continually push in order to keep water flowing. The splash pads do not operate continuously.”
On Thursday, Hens clarified the issue, saying the county is not in a place yet where water shortages or crises would necessitate further steps such as closing splash pads or other more drastic reductions.
“These are just concepts of what we could do in a life/safety event where water tank elevations couldn’t be maintained,” hens said. “There is also significant municipal coordination and cooperation that would need to occur before things like splash pads would be affected. Each municipality controls their infrastructure and has their own residents to consider.”
Maha asked whether car washes use a lot of water.
“They do, but a lot of car washes are recycled,” Hens said. “Splash pads go into the ground. If you let the splash pad run for eight hours a day, it’s 160,000 gallons. That’s a lot of water.”