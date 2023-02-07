ALBANY — The New York State Thruway Authority has proposed a multi-year schedule of systemwide toll increases to begin in 2024, but a new report from state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli identifies concerns with the proposal and urges the Thruway to first improve its operations and maximize non-toll revenues. DiNapoli’s office reviewed a decade of the Thruway’s finances and the toll hike proposal and found gaps in essential information necessary to evaluate the proposal.
In December, the Thruway’s Board of Directors began the process of implementing a multi-year schedule of systemwide toll increases. The proposal calls for higher toll rates that would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, and again on Jan. 1, 2027, for the highway system and barriers, and annually over four years beginning in 2024 for the Governor Mario M. Cuomo (Cuomo) Bridge. It also expands the rate differential between New York-issued E-ZPass users and all others. The toll increases are expected to grow toll revenue by 28.4%, or $1.9 billion, through 2031. The last toll hikes occurred in January 2021, when tolls were increased for the Cuomo Bridge, those paying through the mail and drivers from out-of-state, and again in January 2022 for the Cuomo Bridge.
DiNapoli urged that before any tolls are increased, the Thruway address the following concerns:
n Resolve systemwide cashless tolling and TBM issues. Before asking system users to pay more, the Thruway should address its implementation problems and ensure that it has a clear and accurate forecast upon which to base its revenue estimates. The Thruway should also provide better documentation and disclosure of the assumptions used to develop the revenue and traffic projections that support its proposal. State legislative proposals intended to address some of the challenges associated with cashless tolling and improve transparency should be considered.
n Perform a comprehensive assessment of operating needs and expenses to identify costs that may no longer be necessary. Since 2012, there has been a significant decline in the number of Thruway staff, while its reliance on procurements has increased. Reporting of key performance indicators is essential to identify opportunities to improve efficiency and transparency. In addition, savings from better coordination with other state agencies or authorities should be explored.
n Maximize non-toll revenue sources, including federal funding as well as revenue streams that could be generated from its assets and infrastructure. As shown by recent major increases in revenue from its fiber optic system, the Thruway should pursue alternative revenue streams from its service areas and gasoline stations, special permits, and other property. With significant new federal infrastructure and other funds available, the Thruway should demonstrate that it has exhausted all such funding opportunities.
n Disclose capital needs assessment to justify cost projections. The Thruway’s new $1.9 billion Capital Program for 2023 through 2027 and associated debt costs are cited as part of the justification for the toll increases. However, there are significant gaps in available information related to the management and condition of its assets and its capital needs. The Thruway has not provided a comprehensive capital needs assessment that would allow policymakers and the public to understand the condition of the system and to evaluate whether it is effectively prioritizing projects and targeting funds to essential capital projects.
In a statement Friday, Jennifer Givner, Thruway Authority spokesperson, said New Yorkers have two ways to pay for their highways — tax dollars or toll dollars.
“The Thruway Authority is operated and maintained solely as a user-fee system and is not supported by any federal, state or local taxpayer funding. Thruway toll revenues are projected to decline $240 million (over 2020- 2025) from levels prior to COVID. The Authority did not receive any portion of the funds New York received as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act nor any funds from other COVID Relief programs. The annual growth rate for Thruway operating budgets averaged less than 2 percent increases over the 2010-2022 period.”
Givner said Thruway toll revenue continues to go directly toward making it one of the safest highways in the nation.
“The toll adjustment proposal announced in December [when it takes effect] would be the first in 14 years for NY E-ZPass customers outside of the Mario Cuomo Bridge and toll rates on the Thruway will continue to be some of the lowest in the nation,” she said. “We believe this modest proposal will begin to raise additional revenue to support the long-term financial needs of New York’s main transportation corridor and engine for economic activity. We would be happy to discuss this with the Office of the State Comptroller at any time.”
