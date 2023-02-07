Mark Gutman/Daily News

State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli has suggested proposed Thruway toll hikes are premature. He’s suggesting the state Thruway Authority should address other concerns first.

ALBANY — The New York State Thruway Authority has proposed a multi-year schedule of systemwide toll increases to begin in 2024, but a new report from state Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli identifies concerns with the proposal and urges the Thruway to first improve its operations and maximize non-toll revenues. DiNapoli’s office reviewed a decade of the Thruway’s finances and the toll hike proposal and found gaps in essential information necessary to evaluate the proposal.

In December, the Thruway’s Board of Directors began the process of implementing a multi-year schedule of systemwide toll increases. The proposal calls for higher toll rates that would take effect on Jan. 1, 2024, and again on Jan. 1, 2027, for the highway system and barriers, and annually over four years beginning in 2024 for the Governor Mario M. Cuomo (Cuomo) Bridge. It also expands the rate differential between New York-issued E-ZPass users and all others. The toll increases are expected to grow toll revenue by 28.4%, or $1.9 billion, through 2031. The last toll hikes occurred in January 2021, when tolls were increased for the Cuomo Bridge, those paying through the mail and drivers from out-of-state, and again in January 2022 for the Cuomo Bridge.

