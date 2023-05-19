BUFFALO — As the Road to Renewal continues, the Diocese of Buffalo, has made what it considers a historic series of appointments.
A total of 45 priests were informed Wednesday of their new assignments. The priests who received their appointment letters from Bishop Fisher will have the weekend to share their new assignments with their parishes.
The appointments included 10 pastors of families, 13 senior parochial vicars, three priests with specialized ministry, 15 parochial vicars, and five in solidum priests including two moderators.
The formal announcement of the names and assignments of the new pastors, senior parochial vicars, in solidum priests, moderators and priests with specialized ministry will occur Tuesday, the Diocese said in a news release.
The Road to Renewal is working to reshape individual parishes into families of parishes in a collaborative model.
Typically, in the past, priest assignments were made sporadically and were either single appointments or no more than several appointments at one time. Currently with Road to Renewal assignments, pastors are assigned to 16 of the 36 Families of Parishes, along with two moderators of in solidum families of parishes in the diocese.