BATAVIA — The Diocese of Buffalo has formally named the priests assigned to its families of parishes in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties.
The assignments are part of diocese’s “Road to Renewal” plan.
The idea is to reinvigorate the Roman Catholic faith while optimizing parish and diocesan resources. That includes increasing the reach and effectiveness of parish ministries.
Two to six priests will be assigned per family.
The announcements include:
n Genesee/Wyoming Vicariate Family No. 12 — Rev. Scottston Brentwood as priest and moderator; Rev. Matthew J. Zirnheld as priest; and Rev. Kenneth Breen as parochial vicar.
The assignments are effective June 5.
The family of parishes includes Ascension and Resurrection churches in Batavia; Our Lady of Mercy in Le Roy; St. Brigid in Bergen; and St. Padre Pio in Oakfield.
n Genesee/Wyoming Vicariate Family No. 13 — The Rev. Daniel J. Serbicki has been named pastor effective June 1.
The family of parishes includes St. Maximilian Kobe in Corfu; Saints Joachim and Anne in Attica; St. John Neumann in Strykersville; Immaculate Heart of Mary in Darien Center; and St. John the Baptist in Alden.
n Niagara/Orleans Family Vicariate No. 11 — Rev. Paul Ladda has been named Parochial Vicar, effective July 1.
The family of parishes includes St. Mary’s in Holley; St. Mark’s in Kendall; Holy Family in Albion; Holy Trinity in Medina; and Our Lady of the Lake in Barker.
The Road to Renewal will ultimately group the diocese’s 161 parishes into 36 families of parishes. The process is expected to last through next year.