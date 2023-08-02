BUFFALO — If you handled insurance for the Diocese of Buffalo before 1972, church officials want to hear from you.
Negotiations are ongoing between the diocese and the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors appointed in the Diocese’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization.
The Diocese is searching for any previous insurance coverage as the process continues. It has robust records of insurance coverage beginning in 1972, but has been largely unsuccessful in locating proof of insurance before that time.
“We know the Diocese owned property before 1972, and that it would have been insured,” said Ilan Scharf, an attorney for the committee, in a news release. “The question is what companies insured the Diocese in those years.”
“We’ve agreed to proceed cooperatively on a number of fronts,” said attorney Steve Donato, who represents the Diocese. “That includes further efforts to find policy evidence in old diocesan records and inquiries to insurance agencies that may have placed the coverage.”
That’s where the general public can help.
The Diocese and committee hope to find somebody who worked decades ago at an insurance carrier or agency, or who might otherwise have knowledge or evidence of pre-1972 insurance coverage for the diocese.
Under New York law, insurance coverage may be available even if a copy of the actual policy is never found.
Evidence that a policy was issued can be used to prove coverage, officials said. Such evidence might include notes in business records, canceled checks, accounting ledgers or policy numbers, or the memories of people who worked for the Diocese, parishes or insurance companies or brokers.
The Diocese and its priests have been hit with a multitude of lawsuits, including more than a dozen in Genesee, Orleans and Wyoming counties. The suits accused dozens of priests of sexual assaults on children.
The Diocese filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy in February 2020, citing liabilities associated with Child Victims Act cases.
The Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors is comprised of six claimants entrusted to represent the collective interests of all abuse survivors. Details of the negotiations remain confidential, but the Diocese and the Committee have found common ground on one key issue: they’re searching for more insurance coverage.
Those with information may contact Communications Director Joe Martone at jmartone@buffalodiocese.org, (716) 847-8743, or (716) 361-1931.