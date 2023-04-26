BATAVIA — Not every day is going to be perfect and there will be conflict at times. However, giving students a support system and teaching them the skills they need to handle conflict is the first step in preventing violence.

The potential for violence was just one of the topics school resource officers — Sheriff’s Deputy Jordan Alejandro (Oakfield-Alabama) and City Police Department Officer Miah Stevens (Batavia City School District) spoke about at Monday’s kickoff event for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 23-29. City Police Department Detective Eric spoke at Monday’s program as well.

