BATAVIA — Not every day is going to be perfect and there will be conflict at times. However, giving students a support system and teaching them the skills they need to handle conflict is the first step in preventing violence.
The potential for violence was just one of the topics school resource officers — Sheriff’s Deputy Jordan Alejandro (Oakfield-Alabama) and City Police Department Officer Miah Stevens (Batavia City School District) spoke about at Monday’s kickoff event for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, April 23-29. City Police Department Detective Eric spoke at Monday’s program as well.
One of the big issues is school shootings, Alejandro noted.
“I’ve gone to a number of threat-assessment trainings, trainings specific to school violence, being an SRO,” he said. “These events you see on the news are terrible and tragic, but the way the news portrays them is that it’s happening every day, all across schools.”
These mass acts of violence are still rare.
“There is some correlation between both, but not every student who is bullied or depressed or has mental health issues is going to commit mass violence,” he said.
In a study, 12 of 15 school shooters throughout the ‘90s had a history of being bullied.
“That just tells you that it could be a contributing factor,” he said.
In a 2021 study, 44% of perpetrators of extreme school violence reported being bullied.
A chart the Secret Service created covers a number of steps leading to extreme violence, starting with grievance, followed by ideation, research and planning, preparation, breach and the attack itself.
“It’s pretty much recognized universally as the steps every perpetrator takes,” he said.
For example, Alejandro said a grievance means someone has decided he or she has an ax to grind against one group or another.
“Bullying may be a contributing factor in the creation of grievances, but it would not be the exclusive reason,” Alejandro said. “You need to escalate up that path to ideation, which is, ‘I’m accepting violence is a logical and reasonable solution to solve my grievance.”
Breaching means learning what the location of an attack would look like and learn about access points and security risks, he said. Then comes the attack itself.
“Preventing ‘grievances’ is something both SROs and schools work hard to do every day. Teaching students how to develop the necessary coping skills to handle these conflicts as well as striving to create an environment where the students feel safe, supported, and heard is the first step in prevention,” Alejandro said. “If a student feels that they have safe adults to speak with, and people around them who genuinely care, they are significantly less likely to turn a simple disagreement or conflict into a ‘grievance.’ This keeps students off of the pathway to violence.”
Alejandro said kids tell him they have multiple electronic devices, such as cell phones and Tablets, which can help them with bullying.
The law states that harassment through electronic media is aggravated harassment rather than regular harassment, Alejandro said.
“If you’ve consistently been texting me and I’ve blocked your number and I’ve told you to stop and you keep going through different areas it can get into a criminal ... with aggravated harassment,” he said. “The government, in my opinion, believed that it’s more difficult for you to escape those types of harassment or those types of bullying.”
Stevens said kids know how to avoid the programs the district has on a school computer.
“I just did a digital evidence lesson for some seventh-graders. They’re working on digital footprints and internet safety. Throughout the course, I would ask them, ‘What does the school have to help monitor your computers?’ They could tell me every single feature their school has and they know how to get around it. They know how to get around to those websites that currently haven’t been blocked.”
Hill said the harassment section is a violation-level offense. Kids in New York state ages 15 and under cannot be charged with a violation-level offenses.
“This aggravated harassment is actually a good thing for us because this is a misdemeanor. That means we can file a petition on it,” he said, a petition to get it into City Court or Family Court.
“That’s where New York State has helped us. There are other avenues we can take with those juveniles who commit violation-level offenses, but there’s certain things we have to reach in order to get it there,” Hill said. “One of those things was the Youth Court, which is a court that’s actually run by kids and it’s actually a New York state-recognized court. They can actually put out a constitution. They can recommend mental health, community service and letters of apology and stuff like that.”
There are a number of obstacles to cyberbullying detection and prevention, the officers said. It can be difficult to track the source. It can reach a number of people quickly. There are a number of ways to bully someone electronically. It can be difficult to remove material once it’s sent. It’s bullying adults may have a difficult time noticing. This kind of bullying may be constant.
The impact of bullying on students can take a number of forms:
n Depression and anxiety, increased feelings of sadness and loneliness, changes in sleeping and eating patterns, loss of interest in activities they used to enjoy, all of which may last into adulthood;
n Health complaints;
nDecreased academic achievement — falling GPA and standardized test scores, and school participation, along with higher likelihood of a student missing or dropping out of school.
Although bullying can be a contributor to thoughts of suicide, it alone is not the cause, Alejandro and Stevens said.
“Those bullied without a solid support system in place may be at a higher risk for self-harm or suicide,” they said in the presentation. “Fifteen percent of participating adolescents reported engaging in self-harm during the last year. The risk of self-harm was six times higher for the ‘bully victims,” five times higher for the bullied and three times higher for the bullies, compared to neither bullied or bullies.”
Stevens said a lot of the situations SROs deal with usually stems from another incident.
“Almost every single time, it’s a part of the friend group,” she said. “Usually, two students will be having an issue and it almost always goes back to, ‘Well, we were friends at one point, but something happened and now it’s circling back.’ and it can start to focus on different people, depending on who the conflict is happening around.”