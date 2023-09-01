PERRY — A farmstead cheese from East Hill Creamery is about as close to perfection as you’re going to get.
The farmstead/artisan cheese earned a gold award in the 2023 Dairy Products Competition at the New York State Fair. It earned a solid 99 out of a possible 100 rating.
“This is our fourth award on that particular cheese,” said owner Gary Burley on Wednesday after the award was announced. “We’ve got two other medals for it — it’s a Gruyere-style. This will be our third gold medal and we got a recognition of excellence two years ago. She’s consistently winning, so she’s a good one.”
East Hill Creamery was founded in 2016 on Route 39 in the village. Gary and his wife, Betty, are longtime dairy farmers. Their plant uses milk exclusively from their operation.
Gruyere is a smooth, Alpine-style table cheese. Burley said this year’s award winner was aged two years.
He described the cheese as buttery and nutty, with a deep yellow, indicating it came from grass-fed cows.
“This is a natural rind cheese,” he said. “We spend a lot of time brushing the outside of the wheels to form the rind with morge, and that’s what forms the rind. We have to morge it for 60 to 90 days, depending on the location in the caves.” Morge is a mix of brine or wet salt — sometimes containing yeasts — which is rubbed over the cheese’s edge. It encourages a rind to form and can help cheese ripen.
Burley credited his cheesemaker and longtime Mike LaPiana for the cheese, saying they’re lucky to have him on board. He also credited the staff in general.
“It’s a good feeling,” Burley said of the award. “It gives you more confidence that you’re on the right track and consistent year-after-year. That’s a good thing, and it means we have a good staff who care and are ‘on it.’ They’re always making sure we have a good product.”
Numerous other area cheesemakers and businesses also received dairy awards including:
n Upstate Niagara — Award of excellence, mozzarella; silver award, sour cream; silver award, whole cultured buttermilk; award of excellence, french onion dip;
n Yancey’s Fancy — Gold award, Maple w/bacon cheddar; award of excellence, steakhouse onion; award of excellence, Bergenost; n Upstate Farms Buffalo — silver award, fluid milk.