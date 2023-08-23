BATAVIA — No residents were home when a fire started this morning at 18 Colorado Avenue, but one dog and one cat died in the blaze.
City firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the area of Masse Place and East Main. As crews were searching for the source, city police discovered the fire on Colorado Avenue.
Initial fire units arrived to find fire showing from the front of a two-story, single-family home. Fire crews entered the home to search for any occupants and extinguish the fire. No occupants were found.
The fire caused significant damage to the majority of the structure, the remaining portions suffered smoke and water damage. No injuries were reported.
City of Batavia Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire. Assisting firefighters were city police, codes department, and water department as well as the Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center, the town of Batavia Fire Department, the Elba Fire Department, and Oakfield Fire Department.