PIKE — Emerie Flynn, 10, of Bliss is a member of the Wags and Wiggles 4-H club.
She participated in the dog agility class (fun run) at the Wyoming County Fair Saturday but was disqualified when her dog, Oakley, a 2-year-old Mini Australian Shepherd Mix accidentally urinated on the course.
In the Flynn family, they refer to these types of occurrences as a “Flynn fail.”
Though a setback for the pair, Emerie and Oakley moved onto the obedience class held Sunday and earned a red ribbon during the class.
There were 13 participants in the dog obedience class. Emerie loved participating and learning something new with her dog. She had fun competing at the fair and letting people pet Oakley.