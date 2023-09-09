ATTICA — If you’re a dog, you’ve got a new place of your own to go out-and-about.
The village has established a new dog park. It’s the first of its kind in Wyoming County and can be accessed from the Veterans Memorial Park on Exchange Street.
The park had been in the making for several years and was an effort involving area residents, organizations, businesses and the village.
“Dog parks are popping up all across the nation for a reason,” said Mayor Nathan Montford. “It’s a great way for folks to interact with like-minded dog owners — chat and enjoy themselves along with their fur friends. Maybe meet new people and make new friends.
“I’ve even talked to a few folks that live outside the village that have been to the dog park and they have great things to say,” he continued. “The Attica dog park not only benefits the dog owners of the village, but is also gives yet another reason for anyone to come visit a see what Attica has to offer.”
Initial discussions for the dog park started about five or six years ago, Montford said. A group of community members started raising money in 2021, with numerous organizations such as Attica Moving Forward and the Attica Lions Club supporting the effort.
The park includes separate grassy, fenced-off areas for large and small dogs. It also has a picnic table and trash barrels, and will eventually feature dog bowls with water.
Signage lists the rules, which are basic and commonsense. Dogs need to be up-to-date on inoculations and wear a collar displaying their license tags.
The owner-handler must stay with the canine and carry a leash at all times. People also need to clean up after their dogs.
“This dog park, being the first of its kind in all of Wyoming County, we expect some kinks that will need to be worked out,” Montford said. “Hopefully enough responsible dog owners will police it well enough to the point we have little to no issues. I firmly believe it can be accomplished.”
The dog park was installed n three days by the Excel Fence Co. and is already seeing use. Montford said a ribbon cutting will be planned in the near future.
“Due to the community involvement with regards to the hundreds of folks and the many organizations and businesses that donated to make this happen, a ribbon cutting is for sure well deserved,” he said. “(There are) so many folks to thank for this.”