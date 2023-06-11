CORFU — The Dollars for Scholars program awarded $19,300 to Pembroke Jr.-Sr. High School seniors this year. In the coming years, the program will be able to award much more, thanks to an endowment from a local family.
Through the Vernon J. Rupert Memorial Scholarship & Endowment, Dollars for Scholars (DFS) has received a $300,000 donation to support scholarships for Pembroke seniors. The scholarship and endowment was established by the late Vernon G. and Anne Rupert to memorialize their only son, who passed away before graduating from Pembroke.
“Anne was touched deeply by the passing of her son and had a heart for children who worked hard and strived for academic success. She wanted to help students like her son who worked hard but found success difficult to achieve,” Dollars for Scholars said. “These circumstances led to the establishment of the Vernon J. Rupert Memorial Scholarship, which she designed for those average students who had dreams of higher education, but were just not sure if they could become successful in a college setting. She adored students who worked hard and wanted to tangibly reward their striving and efforts to succeed academically.”
In short, Anne Rupert targeted scholarships for applicants who fall into the lower 90% of student achievement, Dollars for Scholars said. Therefore, the award named in honor of her son will provide for up to five scholars per year, a scholarship of up to a maximum of $5,000 for post-high school studies. This includes studies for accredited certification programs, trade school studies, two-year degree programs, and the traditional four-year university education.
Dr. Paul Mroz, DFS finance chair, said the organization will start awarding money from this endowment next year.
“This donation will more than double the amount that we are capable of giving,” he said of the $300,000. “This will last a long time. That’s why we have to decide how much each scholarship is going to be.”
Mroz said everyone who donates has an agreement with DFS as to how much he or she wants to award a student or students.
“They give us what they want to give and we invest it. Each account is separate,” he said.
Dr. Arthur Murczek Sr., president of DFS, a Pembroke graduate spoke during Thursday night’s Pembroke Class of 2023 Awards Program.
“This institution has produced seven doctors — seven MDs. That’s not bad for a little country school,” he said after the presentation began.
Still, PFS awards don’t necessarily depend on whether a student is interested in medicine. They can be for a good student, someone who loves the community, he said. Mruczek noted the “Dollars for Scholars Scholarship Winner” signes in front of the auditorium stage.
“if you are a winner, we encourage you to take one and put it in your front yard,” he said. “It gives you bragging rights and also announces your success.”
In 2008, DFS gave four scholarships, worth $250 each.
“Since that time, our challenge has grown,” he said.
Mroz said that since 2008, DFS has presented 186 scholarships, giving out more than $145,000. He then announced the $300,000 donation.
“Just this past week, we were presented with a large donation for the Corfu-Pembroke Dollars for Scholars organization,” he said. “That’s $300,000. Actually, we have a total, now, of almost half a million dollars in terms of money for scholarships.”
Kayla Reynolds, salutatorian for the Class of 2023, received the PHS Class of ’65 Scholarship, PHS Alumni Association Scholarship and ButterCrumbs Bakery Recognition Award, in addition to some awards prsented by the district. Reynolds, who is going on to Roberts Wesleyan College to study music. She said it was an honor to receive these awards and that Dollars for Scholars is a fantastic program.
The recipients of Dollars for Scholars scholarships this year were:
Carly Cerasani: Mruczek Family Scholarship, $1,250; Corfu-Pembroke, DFS Board Award. $250
Molly Chittenden: Chmielewski, DFS Award, $1,000; Wood Legal Scholarship, $250
Nathanael Duttweiler: Alyson Diane Krzanak, $500
Michael Fernaays: Nichols Family Scholarship, $500; Kern Trade Scholarship, $1,000
Leah Filter: Corfu-Pembroke Alumni Assn., $1,000
Victoria Franks: Buyers Memorial Scholarship, $4,000
Amelia Geck: Chmielewski DFS Award, $1,000; Kelsie Milks Art Scholarship, $500
Emma Groff: Pembroke Hall of Fame Scholarship, $1,000; Harry Dibble Memorial Scholarship, $500
Arianna Hale: Chmielewski DFS Award, $1,000; Lamb Medical Scholarship, $250
Sienna Korytkowski: Mark Miano Scholarship, $500
Cayden Pfalzer: Knight Brothers Eric Tiede Scholarship, $1,500
Kayla Reynolds: PHS Class of ’65 Scholarship, $500; PHS Alumni Association Scholarship, $1,000; ButterCrumbs Bakery Recognition Award $200
Emma Sanders: Lamb Agriculture Award, $250; PHS Class of ’72, $100
Rylee Seelau: Cathie-Wild VFW Post 9000 Scholarship $1,000; Corfu-Pembroke DFS Award, $250