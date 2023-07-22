BYRON — When Vice President Tammy Wells of the Byron Ladies Auxiliary heard about an area resident needing some help, she shared Lilly Liles’ story at the organization’s May meeting.
It was decided at that meeting that Lilly and her family would be the recipient of the Memorial Day’s 50/50 drawing. A jar was also set out to collect any additional donations to Lilly and her family that day.
Lilly is the daughter of Nicole Kulzer and Bradley Liles. She has been slowly losing her hearing since she was a young girl.
Lilly, 21, now has profound hearing loss in both ears, auxiliary officials said in a news release. With such a severe hearing loss, she is not able to hear a phone ring, someone calling her name, or a smoke alarm.
Lilly’s parents needed to find a way to keep her safe, especially when she is alone. They learned of an organization called Canine Companions that provides service dogs to folks like their daughter.
Lilly and her family received a lengthy application with many questions that serve to see how and if a service dog and Lilly will be a good fit. The family completed the required documentation and on March 30 Lilly was accepted into their program.
With the initial first steps completed, Lilly and her family learned that for Lilly to receive a service dog, she must travel with her family to Orlando, Fla., and remain there for two weeks of intense team training. Once there she will train with multiple hearing dogs.
At training, Lilly will learn the skills to handle and control her service dog, correct his/her behavior, and how to provide good quality care to her dog.
Although Lilly will not have to pay for her dog, she and her family will be responsible for covering the cost of transportation to and from Orlando, food for the two-week period, and field trip costs. The organization has complimentary housing for the family.
When Lilly finally receives her service dog, she and her family will also have many new expenses such as food, vet care, recertifications, inspections and follow-up visits with Canine Companions. But the dog will be able to assist her not only at home, but also at school and work and she can finally be safe being alone, which will give her much more independence, auxiliary members said.
Canine Companions provides service dogs for folks with many different disabilities. For more information, check ccl.org/apply or call 1 (800) 572-2275.
Those interested may also email info@ccl.org.