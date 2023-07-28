MOUNT MORRIS — A $10,000 donation is helping provide top-notch equipment as Genesee Valley BOCES students prepare for future careers.
The donation was made by Power & Construction Group, a prominent industry leader. The gift will divided equally between the Batavia Career and Technical Education Center and the Mount Morris CTE Center.
The significance of this donation lies in its positive impact on student conservation programs, BOCES officials said in a news release. The funds will be allocated toward acquiring essential equipment and resources that will enhance the students’ educational experience.
P&CG aims to nurture the students’ passion for the environment, preparing them to become future leaders in the field of conservation.
Vice Principal Tim Flack of the Mount Morris BOCES campus thanked P&CG for the gift. He emphasized that the contribution exemplifies a shared commitment to empowering students and equipping them with the necessary tools to make a lasting impact on their careers.
With the support, the students will have a substantial and concrete opportunity to pursue their passions in this industry, BOCES officials said.
Vice President Jason Buchinger of P&CG highlighted the company’s belief in investing time and resources to build a strong future workforce. The partnership with Genesee Valley BOCES, driven by shared goals, underscores their dedication to supporting and shaping the leaders of tomorrow.
Power & Construction Group has demonstrated its commitment to education, the environment, and fostering the next generation of conservation leaders, BOCES officials said.
“This contribution will undoubtedly have a lasting and positive effect on the students’ educational journey and the world of conservation,” they said.
The Genesee Chamber of Commerce and The Livingston County Chamber of Commerce, were also in attendance. BOCES officials said both chambers have a vested interest in supporting educational initiatives and community development within their respective regions.
The event presented an opportunity for the chambers to show their support and appreciation for P&CG’s commitment to empowering students and promoting conservation programs.
As influential advocates for local businesses and industries, the chambers recognized the significance of P&CG’s donation in fostering a skilled and environmentally conscious future workforce.
“By attending the ceremony, The Genesee Chamber of Commerce and The Livingston County Chamber of Commerce reaffirmed their dedication to collaboration with partners like P&CG, who share a common goal of investing in the education and development of young minds, thereby contributing to the overall prosperity and sustainability of their communities,” the BOCES officials said.
Conservation students graduating and entering the area workforce fulfill vital roles in the field, where their expertise is consistently in demand. The students undergo specialized training and education in conservation-related fields, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to make a positive impact in the field.
The impact goes beyond the classroom, officials said. The students will be empowered with the knowledge and practical expertise to become future leaders in the conservation industry. As they graduate from the CTE programs, these young conservationists will be better equipped and able to contribute to their local communities and beyond.