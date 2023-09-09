BERGEN — The week of Aug. 28 started and ended with gratitude and generosity as Byron-Bergen Elementary School accepted donations of school supplies Representatives from the Bergen Business and Civic Association on Tuesday delivered storage bins of supplies ranging from highlighters and headphones to tissues and cleaning supplies.
Brockport Elks Lodge -2110 delivered new backpacks, filled with folders, notebooks, pencils, pens, and tissues — all packed and ready for the first day of school — two days later.
“I’m overwhelmed by the support the BBCA and the Elks Lodge have shown our community,” said Elementary Principal Kristin Loftus in a news release. “All of these supplies go directly to our students and classrooms. We are so grateful to receive such an outpouring of generosity.”
The Bergen Business and Civic Association was founded in 1896. It is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the growth and enrichment of local businesses and residents within its community.
This is the first year its members collected school supplies to donate. BBCA member Nicky Russell came up with the idea.
“We were feeling there were families who could use a little extra help, and here we are,” Russell said.
Brockport Elks Lodge -2110 annually donates school supplies as a community service project, although this is the first year Byron-Bergen has been the recipient.
Every year the Elkettes — the lodge’s women’s auxiliary group — collect school supplies and monetary donations which they use to fill backpacks with standard back-to-school items.
“Every year I put out a box for donations,” said lodge member and Elkette Linda Woodworth. “People want to help the kids.”
All of the donated school supplies will be distributed directly to families or to Byron-Bergen Elementary School teachers for use in their classroom.