GENESEO – SUNY Geneseo student Isabelle Covert plans to be a teacher. Last Tuesday, she was learning how digitizing history can bring the past to the present.

Covert was among about 50 SUNY Geneseo students, faculty and staff participating in a Douglass Day project to transcribe historical documents related to Black history. At Geneseo, participants transcribed the works of Mary Ann Shadd Cary, a Black woman who served as a Civil War recruiter, attended law school, and was one of the earliest Black women to edit a newspaper. Other events dove into the records of the Colored Conventions from the 1800s, a series of state and national political meetings that were the 19th century’s longest campaign for Black civil rights and which Douglass was heavily involved.

