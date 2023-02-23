GENESEO – SUNY Geneseo student Isabelle Covert plans to be a teacher. Last Tuesday, she was learning how digitizing history can bring the past to the present.
Covert was among about 50 SUNY Geneseo students, faculty and staff participating in a Douglass Day project to transcribe historical documents related to Black history. At Geneseo, participants transcribed the works of Mary Ann Shadd Cary, a Black woman who served as a Civil War recruiter, attended law school, and was one of the earliest Black women to edit a newspaper. Other events dove into the records of the Colored Conventions from the 1800s, a series of state and national political meetings that were the 19th century’s longest campaign for Black civil rights and which Douglass was heavily involved.
“I loved how Douglass Day at Geneseo brought Black history to the present, and made all of the participants a part of something larger than all of us,” Covert said. “It was so cool to be able to read these scans of newspapers and manuscripts and recognize important historical figures and events, and to help to make them more accessible to way more people by transcribing them.”
Geneseo’s event was one of many taking place nationwide as schools and organizations worked through cloud-based internet technology to make old documents related to history of Blacks in America more accessible.
The events were done in honor of African American reformer, activist, abolitionist and statesman Frederick Douglass.
Douglass Day began as a celebration of Fredrick Douglass’s birthday, that he celebrated on Feb. 14. Douglass didn’t know his birth date, so he arbitrarily picked Feb. 14. Douglass Day takes place on tat date to honor Douglass and be part of Black History Month.
“The idea of Douglass Day is to celebrate Black history and activism. In a way that brings people together and gives them the opportunity to feel real joy together and hope together and to think together about the promises of future,” said Paul Schacht, an English professor at SUNY Geneseo and director of the Center for Digital Learning.
Participants gathered in the College Union’s Hunt Room from noon to 3 p.m. Feb. 14 for the “transcribe-a-thon.” There, they typed out to searchable text the words of 19th-century texts that had been scanned on the computer screen and uploaded. Some were faded, and sometimes participants had to figure out how to read an antiquated font.
“Students trying to understand how modern digital technology can be of value in the humanities, is another really important consequence of people engaging in this work. It enables you to understand the possibilities for using digital technology to, and that’s what we’re trying to do in the humanities,” said Schacht.
About 20,000 pages were transcribed by the crowdsourced event. How many pages were completed at Geneseo was unknown at press time.
“It made me think about how this kind of digital history is so important for teaching future generations the truths of what happened during the abolitionist movement,” Covert said.
Fredrick Douglass was an American abolitionist and activist who lived in the 1800s and became famous for his speeches and writings.
Douglass Day celebrations helped inspire Black History Month, according to Schacht.
A group at the University of Delaware brought Douglass Day back into the public sphere in 2017, bringing forth new events and traditions.
Schacht said that they are excited to bring Douglass Day to Geneseo – this was the first year it was celebrated on campus – to give students more opportunities to celebrate Black History Month while increasing digital learning.
“Most people don’t have the ability to get to the archives and libraries where these papers live so projects like this give the general public the opportunity to engage with original historical documents and get the thrill that you get when you’re engaged. You’re not reading a book, you’re not reading a story, an account by a modern historian, and you’re not just reading a narrative, you’re looking at the stuff of history itself,” said Schacht. “It’s especially important for students — especially for history majors, but not only history majors — even students in the humanities trying to understand history, to engage with these original works.”
Covert was excited by the possibilities she discovered on Douglass Day.
“As a future teacher, this gives me so many ideas of how I can bring digital history to my students,” Covert said, “and how projects like the ones we engaged in on Douglass Day can help that to happen.”
