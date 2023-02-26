BATAVIA — Groups made their way along Main Street and elsewhere in the downtown Saturday evening, trying to visit as many stops as they could to make the FeBREWary Beer Walk a complete experience.

At Major Stash Cigar, 60 Liberty St., Heather Tower of Attica and Ann Marie Franz of Corfu were leaving after making their fourth stop on the walk. They said they’d also been to T-Shirts Etc., Inc., 37 Center St.; TF Brown’s, 214 E. Main St.; and O’Lacy’s Irish Pub, 5 School St.

