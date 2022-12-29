ALBANY — The New York State Department of Public Service (Department) Wednesday announced it has expanded its investigation into New York State Electric & Gas Corp. (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric Corp. (RG&E) potential mismanagement of their utilities’ billing systems and protocols. As part of the investigation, the Department’s Consumer Advocate will host a series of public forums in affected areas starting in January to hear consumer concerns first-hand.

“Ensuring customer bills are accurate is the singular responsibility of the utility, and this expanded investigation of RG&E and NYSEG will determine what went wrong and how will it be resolved,” said Department CEO Rory M. Christian. “Our bottom line is simple: we hold utilities accountable for any billing errors and we will require the companies to hold customers harmless.”

